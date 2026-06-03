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Rev Dr Grace Sintim Adasi storms global stage with prestigious 2026 ICSOR scholarly Grant victory

Source: Myjoyonline  
  3 June 2026 10:39am
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A minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and Senior Research Fellow at the College of Humanities, Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, Rev Dr Grace Sintim Adasi, has emerged as the overall winner of the highly competitive 2026 International Centre for the Sociology of Religion (ICSOR) Grant Award.

In a remarkable academic feat, she topped the global competition with a perfect score of 10 points, according to results released on May 24, 2026, by the International Centre for the Sociology of Religion (ICSOR).

Her groundbreaking research project titled “Digital Pulpits: Ghanaian Women as Online Evangelists and Faith Influencers” explores how social media is transforming Christian ministry, theology, morality, and religious engagement in the digital age.

Rev. Dr. Grace Sintim Adasi, a Presbyterian minister and distinguished scholar, currently serves as a Senior Research Fellow with the Religions and Philosophy Section of the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, Legon.

She holds an MPhil in African Studies and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in the Study of Religions, both from the University of Ghana, Legon. She also earned a Master of Arts (MA) in Educational Leadership and Management and an MPhil in Educational Innovation and Leadership Science.

Rev. Dr. Grace Sintim Adasi has published extensively in several respected academic journals across the world and is the author of the influential book, Gender and Change: Roles and Challenges of Ordained Women Ministers in the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

Over the years, she has received numerous international research grants and has travelled widely across the globe to present her scholarly works and research findings.

Her research interests span Mission and African Christianity, Christianity and Society, Spirituality, Culture, Gender, Indigenous Religions, and Women's Empowerment. She has also conducted extensive studies on women’s leadership roles in the Church, priestesses, shrines, and sacred spaces within African Indigenous Religions.

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