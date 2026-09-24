Ronaldo spurred on by 1,000 goals and Portugal glory

Cristiano Ronaldo considered retiring after the World Cup but says he opted to extend his glittering career as he believes he can help Portugal to further success - and reach a personal milestone of 1,000 career goals.

The 41-year-old confirmed in the summer that the 2026 World Cup would be his last, although his long-term future remained uncertain.

However, he has been included in Jorge Jesus' 25-man squad for Portugal's Nations League campaign, which begins against Wales in Lisbon on Thursday night.

In the lead-up to the contest with Craig Bellamy's side, the Al-Nassr forward also targeted the 21 goals needed to reach that magical 1,000 mark.

Asked if he thought about retiring from international duty after the World Cup, Ronaldo responded: "Yes, I did.

"Of course, I'm always thinking on my decisions, my future, the present also. I'm a thinker, you have to think."

The former Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player said: "I had a conversation with our president, with our coach. I still believe that I'm able to help the national team to reach what they want.

"I think I can give to the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football."

Ronaldo is a two-time Nations League winner with Portugal, and he said adding a third title was also an aim alongside his personal ambitions.

"Both aims are important," he said.

"One thousand goals, yes, and the national team. Winning the Nations League, the competition starts tomorrow [Thursday], it's a new age."

Young talents including Fabio Silva, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves and Francisco Conceicao all feature in Portugal's squad for this international window.

Ronaldo - who joked he will play on for another decade - says helping his country's newest talents was also a pivotal factor in his decision to continue to represent Portugal.

"This is a new young generation. But for me the basic point is to be on the pitch to score the goals and to help the team win games," he said.

"For me, the most important thing, I know what I am. I know what I do to be here, to have the success that I have.

"I know why young kids love Cristiano, because they see me as an example, and I will continue to do that. Even when I am retired... in 10 years!

"I'm happy with myself. It doesn't matter if I play tomorrow, if I rest the next game. For me, the most important thing is that I feel good."

Dodging 'shotgun' fire

Speaking at a news conference in Lisbon, Portugal boss Jesus described Ronaldo as a "symbol of Portugal and the national team".

It came after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner addressed the criticism he has faced throughout his career - particularly during his time with some of the great clubs of England, Spain and Italy.

"This [Portugal] is possibly where I have felt most cared for," Ronaldo said. "From the fans, I also feel the Portuguese like me.

"I do understand that some TV channels like to criticise me, they've tried to kill me with a shotgun, but I can still move away from it.

"Anyway, I am used to it. For over 20 years I have been doing this, but my memories are with people who love me."

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