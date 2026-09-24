Rule of Men is replacing Rule of Law – Abu Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor, MP for Damongo and former Minister for Mines

The Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has bemoaned what he described as a blatant disregard for the rule of law by the government and security agencies, following an attempted arrest of the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

Mr Jinapor said the incident at the Accra High Court on Wednesday, September 23, raises serious questions about the manner in which state security and investigative agencies exercise their powers, particularly when dealing with sitting Members of Parliament.

He commended the Manhyia South MP for what he described as his legal acumen and courage in questioning the identity and authority of officials who approached him at the court premises.

“The Constitution is clear on the privileges and protections afforded Members of Parliament. While nobody is above the law, the law must be applied in accordance with due process and the procedures established by the Constitution,” Mr Jinapor said.

He further commended Mr Baffour Awuah for standing his ground and seeking clarification from the officials.

“Honourable Baffour Awuah demonstrated courage, legal knowledge and a strong commitment to the principles of constitutionalism. His decision to question the identity and authority of those seeking to arrest him was an important exercise of his rights as a citizen and Member of Parliament,” he added.

Mr Jinapor also expressed concern about what he described as a pattern of arrests and actions against opposition figures and social media users, arguing that such incidents could undermine public confidence in Ghana’s democratic institutions and freedom of expression.

He urged security agencies to operate within the confines of the law, stressing that Ghana remains a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law.

According to the former Lands Minister, the New Patriotic Party is not opposed to accountability, but any investigation involving citizens or public officials must follow established legal procedures.

“Accountability is not the issue. We are prepared to subject ourselves to accountability, but accountability must be pursued through lawful and constitutionally sanctioned processes,” he said.

Mr Jinapor also called on the government to focus attention on pressing economic and social challenges, including the rising cost of living and youth unemployment.

He further raised concerns about the cocaine-related controversies currently attracting public attention, arguing that authorities should address such matters with the seriousness they deserve rather than focusing on citizens exercising their freedom of expression.

He said the controversies surrounding the country's fight against illicit drugs risk damaging Ghana's reputation internationally and called for greater transparency and institutional accountability in dealing with such issues.

EOCO has since confirmed that its officers attempted to arrest the Manhyia South MP, explaining that the action formed part of steps to secure his attendance in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The incident has renewed scrutiny of the conduct of state security agencies, the constitutional protections afforded Members of Parliament, and the need for law enforcement to operate strictly within the confines of Ghana’s laws and democratic institutions.

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