Sam George, CID Boss throw support behind #3FacesofJeffreyNortey ahead of June 12 show

Audio By Carbonatix
As anticipation builds toward this year's edition of 3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey, actor and content creator Jeffrey Nortey has embarked on a series of high-profile courtesy visits to personally invite some of the country's most influential personalities and institutions to the event.
The visits form part of an extensive promotional campaign ahead of the show, which comes off on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the National Theatre.
Among those visited were the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Lydia Yaako Donkor; Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George; CEO of Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), Professor Kobby Mensah; as well as the management and staff of mNotify, Assempahfie Graphics, Multimedia Group, Channel One TV and Citi FM, Graphic Showbiz, RAD Kitchen and other organisations.
One of the most notable stops on the tour was at the CID Headquarters, where COP Lydia Yaako Donkor warmly welcomed Jeffrey Nortey and his team.
"It’s good to see you finally, and I’m also honoured to have you here today. I’m glad that we're able to have this meeting. We've taken note of the date, and we'll do our best to be there," she said.
The CID boss further acknowledged the role creatives play in society, noting that entertainment offers an important avenue for relaxation and stress relief.
"As they say, for God and country. You're also playing your part in keeping us entertained. After the stress of policing, we can get to relax and unwind by watching your skits," she added.
Another memorable moment came during Jeffrey Nortey's visit to Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George, who revealed himself to be an enthusiastic follower of the actor's work.
In a lighthearted exchange, the minister jokingly asked Jeffrey whether he had recovered from the heartbreak inflicted by his popular character Akushika before teasing that it may have inspired the naming of "Aku," the new artificial intelligence chatbot recently launched by the ministry.
The banter continued as Sam George demonstrated his familiarity with Jeffrey's content by referencing one of his well-known catchphrases.
"Me too, I be the BAR king, so you're only barking," the minister said, drawing laughter from those present.
Beyond the humour, the minister praised Jeffrey Nortey's originality, consistency, and growing influence within Ghana's creative landscape.
"Your craft is really impressive and unique. It's not like everything that's out there, and I'm proud of you. Very soon, by the time we'll realise, your impact will reverberate globally. You're doing so well, so thanks for this. "I'll be there to support you and your craft," he stated.
The visits underscore the growing cultural significance of 3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey, which has evolved into one of Ghana's most anticipated independent live entertainment productions.
This year's edition promises a fresh creative direction centered around three distinct worlds: film, stage, and street. The concept is expected to push the boundaries of conventional theater while showcasing Jeffrey Nortey's versatility as a performer and storyteller.
By engaging leaders across government, academia, media, and the private sector, Jeffrey Nortey is not only promoting a show but also reinforcing the growing recognition of Ghana's creative economy and the role entertainment plays in shaping culture, conversation, and national identity.
With support pouring in from influential stakeholders and excitement steadily building among fans, all eyes are now on June 12 as the curtain prepares to rise for another chapter of the 3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey experience. Tickets can be purchased at egotickets.com or via the shortcode: *713*33*96#
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