Sam Neill, Jurassic Park star, dies at 78

Sam Neill, the New Zealand actor best known for playing palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant in the dinosaur blockbuster "Jurassic Park" and for a career spanning more than 50 movies, has died at the age of 78.

A post shared on social media by his family said Neill's death ​in Sydney "was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free." In April, Neill announced he was ‌cancer-free after a public battle with blood cancer.

Described by critics as "versatile" and "reliably excellent", Neill landed starring roles across many genres, ranging from a submarine officer in the 1990 action-thriller "The Hunt for Red October" to the anti-Christ in 1981's Omen III.

He also played countless anguished husbands, including opposite Holly Hunter in the Oscar-winning "The Piano" (1993) and opposite Meryl Streep ​in 1988's "Evil Angels", also known as "A Cry in the Dark".

Born in Omagh, a town in Northern Ireland, Nigel John Dermot Neill moved to ​New Zealand when he was seven, as his father, a New Zealander, retired from the army and wanted to ⁠return home.

At the age of 11, he changed his name to Sam. In his 2023 memoir "Did I ever tell you this?" he wrote that "to ​land in a primary school with a plum in the voice and Nigel for a name was asking for trouble."

Sam was "easy to say, sounds friendly, sounds ​a bit blokey and has a touch of Labrador about it," he wrote.

Neill described himself as a wonky, nerdy, unsporty, stuttering boy, but it was at school that he took his first tentative steps towards acting, earning minor roles in school plays including a bridesmaid in The Pirates of Penzance. "I liked getting a laugh," he wrote in the ​book.

Neill's big break came with the low-budget New Zealand film "Sleeping Dogs" (1977), garnering him sufficient attention to be offered roles in bigger-budget films in neighbouring ​Australia.

But even as his fame grew, he continued to return to New Zealand to work. At home, he was perhaps most adored for his role as the curmudgeon Hector ‌in ⁠the low-budget "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" (2016) directed by Taika Waititi.

He missed out on a chance at mega-stardom in the mid-1980s when he did a screen test for the role of James Bond, but said his heart wasn't in it and that during his daylong audition he'd felt awkward.

"You never want to be the Bond that no one likes - that's a fate worse than death," he once told an Australian breakfast show.

Neill was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards. He won three Australian ​television awards, including one in 2025 ⁠for The Twelve.

In 2022, he accepted a knighthood for outstanding contribution to film after years of turning down the honour. He said he accepted it only because it was vital that all the arts be recognised.

"Acting might look ​easy, but it's actually very hard. In fact, if it looks like it's easy, it means that the ​actor is doing something ⁠very hard, very well," he said of his job.

The actor, who was married and divorced twice, spent much of his later years in Australia and at his vineyard in New Zealand's Central Otago.

Earning plaudits for his wine, Neill started releasing Pinot Noir on land he owned in central Otago under the label "Two Paddocks" ⁠in 1997, ​a process he described as both enthralling and labour-intensive.

He often entertained fans by posting pictures ​of animals on his farm, many named after his celebrity pals including a hen called Laura Dern and a bull called Graham Norton. Recently, he has publicly opposed plans for a ​new mine in the area.

He is survived by two sons and two daughters.

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