Samira Empowerment Humanitarian Projects begins BECE Revision Project in Ashanti and Eastern Regions

The Samira Empowerment Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) teams have commenced the BECE Revision Project in the Eastern and Ashanti Regions to embark on our BECE Revision Project.
This initiative seeks to assist Junior High Schools in selected areas of the country by providing essential learning materials to prepare students for their final exams, which is the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
As part of the project, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examiners would provide a capacity-building workshop for the core subject teachers, head teachers, circuit supervisors, and district education officers on the use of these study aids, improving their lesson notes, and enhancing their instructional methodologies and approaches.
SEHP Team Lead, Kwame Ofori Danso presented the learning materials to the beneficiary schools.
Since 2019, thousand three hundred and twenty-four (1,324) schools in thirty-three (33) Districts across the country have benefited from the project and recorded improved outcomes.
The Samira Empowerment Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) is a not-for-profit organisation founded and managed by Hajia Mrs. Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana, to support underprivileged and under-served persons and communities in Ghana.
Latest Stories
-
Domelevo condemns Sam Okudzeto’s approval of home cash stashing
5 seconds
-
We’ll extend the duration of the Limited Voters’ Registration exercise if need be – EC assures
30 mins
-
Ghanaian arts educator honoured by Creative Education International
31 mins
-
Limited registration: EC instructs district officers to transition to offline mode
37 mins
-
Bawumia promises to establish a Minerals Development Bank when elected president
38 mins
-
Disney and Warner to bundle streaming services
48 mins
-
Youth urged to prioritise skilled training for economic development
1 hour
-
Gold Fields Ltd announces new leadership in Ghana
2 hours
-
I disagree with unfettered access to court cases in live broadcast – Prof Appiagyei-Atua
3 hours
-
Sulemana Braimah advocates gradual implementation of live courtroom coverage
3 hours
-
Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Allowing live coverage will reduce ‘pollution of proceedings’ – Dafeamakpor
3 hours
-
GJA expresses concerns over live court coverage; fears abuse by some members
3 hours
-
MFWA opposes uncontrolled access to live court proceedings for press
4 hours
-
Ferry on Oti breaks down leaving drivers and passengers stranded
6 hours
-
Fidelity Bank uplifts Abbeykope D/A Basic School with new classrooms and renovations
6 hours