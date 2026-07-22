Sammy Crabbe urges NPP unity as Chairman Wontumi faces 20-year jail term

Chairman Wontumi

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National First Vice Chairman, Dr Sammy Crabbe, has called on party members to remain united and rally behind Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, following his conviction and sentencing over illegal mining activities.

In a statement titled "Message to the New Patriotic Party: A Time for Solidarity, Compassion and Steadfastness," Dr Crabbe described the development as a difficult moment for the party, urging members to put aside internal differences and support Chairman Wontumi and his family as they navigate the legal process.

His remarks come in the wake of the Accra High Court's decision to sentence Chairman Wontumi to 20 years' imprisonment over illegal mining activities on the Samreboi concession in the Western Region.

Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, who presided over the Criminal Division of the High Court, delivered the sentence shortly after 11:40 a.m. on Monday, July 20, bringing to a close one of Ghana's most high-profile prosecutions involving illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

In addition to the custodial sentence, the court imposed a fine of 10,000 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢120,Reacting to the court's judgment, Dr Crabbe said the conviction had understandably caused sadness and concern throughout the NPP, acknowledging the impact the000. Failure to pay the fine would attract a default sentence of three years' imprisonment.

Reacting to the court's judgment, Dr Crabbe said the conviction had understandably caused sadness and concern throughout the NPP, acknowledging the impact the development had had on party members.

"The news of the conviction and 20-year sentence imposed on the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, affectionately known as Chairman Wontumi, has understandably caused deep concern and sadness across the Party," he said.

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi sentenced to 20 years in prison

He also noted that the judgment was expected to be challenged through the appellate process, expressing hope that the legal system would have the opportunity to review the case.

Dr Crabbe urged members of the NPP not to use the circumstances surrounding Chairman Wontumi's conviction to pursue political or factional interests.

According to him, the situation called for compassion, restraint and unity rather than internal divisions.

"This is not a moment for political calculations, personal ambitions or factional advantage. It is a moment for humanity, restraint and solidarity," he stated.

He praised Chairman Wontumi's contribution to the NPP, particularly in the Ashanti Region, where he has played a central role in organising and mobilising the party's support base.

"Whatever our individual views may be, Chairman Wontumi has served the NPP with extraordinary energy and has made a significant contribution to the organisation and mobilisation of the Party, particularly in the Ashanti Region."

Dr Crabbe extended his sympathies to Chairman Wontumi, his family, members of the Ashanti Regional Executive Committee and party supporters affected by the conviction.

He said difficult moments such as these required compassion and solidarity from colleagues and the wider political family.

"I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Chairman Wontumi, his family, his colleagues in the Ashanti Regional Executive Committee and the many Party members who are distressed by this development."

He added that no family should have to endure such an ordeal without the support of friends, colleagues and loved ones.

The former NPP National First Vice Chairman also appealed to party members to remain calm and allow the legal process to run its course.

"I appeal to all members of the NPP to remain calm, united and supportive. We must not allow this difficult development to deepen divisions within our Party or distract us from caring for one of our own in his hour of adversity."

He further encouraged members to stand by Chairman Wontumi's family while respecting the judicial process.

"Let us stand with his family, uphold his dignity and allow the legal process to take its proper course."

Dr Crabbe said the true strength of a political party is demonstrated not only in times of electoral success but also in how it supports members facing hardship.

"The strength of a political family is revealed not only in moments of triumph, but also in how it responds when one of its members faces hardship," the statement concluded.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.