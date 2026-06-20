Samuel Atta Mills strengthens Ankaful Prisons Complex with comprehensive support package

The MP for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA), Samuel Atta Mills, has reaffirmed his commitment to improving conditions at the Ankaful Prisons Complex through a series of interventions aimed at enhancing infrastructure, staff welfare, inmate rehabilitation, agricultural production and security.

The wide-ranging support, which has benefited various units within the prison complex, forms part of the MP’s broader efforts to strengthen correctional services and create opportunities for both prison officers and inmates.

As part of efforts to improve operations and living conditions within the facility, Mr Atta Mills supported the completion of the Senior Officers’ Office at the Ankaful Annex and assisted in reroofing the inmates’ kitchen at the same facility.

He also donated a polytank to the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison to improve water storage capacity and supported the purchase of tarpaulin for drying grains harvested from prison farms.

To enhance security and visibility within the complex, the MP recently donated LED street bulbs to the Ankaful Prisons Officers Training School, the Senior Officers’ Residence and all prison stations within the complex.

Recognising the importance of rehabilitation and self-sufficiency, Mr Atta Mills donated an industrial sewing machine to the tailoring shop at the Ankaful Annex to support vocational training for inmates.

He also provided three pigs to the Ankaful Camp Development Project (CDP) to establish a piggery project while donating 50 birds to the Ankaful Maximum Prison poultry farm and 100 birds to the Ankaful Main Camp Prison to strengthen agricultural activities and food production.

Additionally, learning materials were supplied to inmates enrolled in non-formal education programmes, while selected prison officers received 40 birds each to support personal livelihood initiatives.

To encourage teamwork, discipline and recreation, Mr Atta Mills sponsored several football competitions involving officers and inmates across the Ankaful Maximum, Annex and Main Camp prisons.

The sponsorship package included the donation of 10 sets of football jerseys, 10 footballs and a cash prize of GHS1,000 for an officers’ football competition.

Speaking on the interventions, Mr Atta Mills underscored the importance of supporting correctional institutions in their mandate of rehabilitation and national development.

The Ankaful Prisons Complex plays a vital role in rehabilitation, training and national security. My support is intended to ensure that officers have the tools they need, inmates have opportunities for skills development and recreation, and the facilities can operate effectively for the benefit of all,” he stated.

Management of the Ankaful Prisons Complex expressed appreciation to the MP for his continuous partnership and commitment to improving the welfare of officers, trainees and inmates.

Mr Atta Mills has reaffirmed his readiness to continue collaborating with the Ghana Prisons Service to address additional needs and further strengthen correctional services within the constituency.

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