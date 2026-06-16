Sandy Asare celebrates God’s grace in new single ‘Ɛyɛ Awurade’

Audio By Carbonatix
Gospel musician Sandy Asare has released a powerful new song centred on gratitude, faith and celebration.
The single, titled ‘Ɛyɛ Awurade’, which translates as “It is the doing of the Lord”, reflects on her life journey and the role of God’s grace in her story.
According to Sandy, the song is inspired by her personal experiences and testimony.
“The song truly reflects deeply on my testimony. From beginning to where I am now. So it is from my personal experience through the struggles.”
She added: “Sometimes people meet you and get surprised about your current state and when they do I let them know it is by the Grace of God.”
‘Ɛyɛ Awurade’ was produced by Asare Mix.
Born Sandra Agyeman Duah, Sandy Asare is a Ghanaian gospel musician, songwriter and professional nurse whose music ministry has earned her a growing following within the gospel fraternity. She developed an interest in music at an early age and honed her gift through church activities and Christian gatherings before pursuing a professional music career.
The Kumasi-based singer trained as a nurse at the Sunyani Nurses Training College and has often stated that her mission is to use music to win souls and inspire believers. She is married to music producer and sound engineer Seth Asare, popularly known as Asare Mix.
Over the years, Sandy Asare has released a number of songs that have resonated with gospel music lovers, including ‘Ngo Foforo’ (Fresh Oil), ‘San Bra’ featuring highlife legend Pat Thomas, ‘Meretwen Wo’, ‘Onyame Mere’, ‘Nkunimdi Beba’, ‘Oye’ and ‘Woka Me Ho’.
In August 2023, she won admiration from many gospel music enthusiasts with the release of ‘Woka Me Ho’, a song that highlighted God’s faithfulness through life’s challenges while reaffirming her commitment to drawing people closer to Christ through music and philanthropy.
Sandy Asare has also graced several gospel events, worship concerts and church programmes across the country. She is known for organising the annual Expectation Concert in Kumasi and has shared platforms with renowned gospel ministers including Elder Emmanuel Kwesi Mireku, Francis Amo and Kwaku Gyasi.
Listen to ‘Ɛyɛ Awurade’ by Sandy Asare below:
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