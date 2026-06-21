Sarah Adwoa Safo reportedly injured in alleged shooting incident

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is reportedly receiving medical treatment after gunmen allegedly opened fire on her vehicle near the residence of her brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena.
The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday at Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's residence, where supporters had reportedly gathered in connection with efforts to install him as the successor to his late father, Apostle Emeritus Kwadwo Safo, founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission.
According to reports, tensions at the venue escalated, prompting police officers from the Dome District Command to respond after being alerted to the situation. Security personnel were reportedly deployed to maintain order and prevent further disturbances.
Witnesses claim that Adwoa Safo was present at the location when armed men allegedly opened fire on her vehicle. The attackers are said to have discharged approximately 15 rounds of ammunition during the incident. One of the bullets reportedly grazed the former legislator near her neck.
She was subsequently rushed to a medical facility for treatment. Sources close to the former MP indicate that she is in a stable condition and responding well to medical care.
The alleged shooting comes against the backdrop of growing tensions within the Kristo Asafo family over the succession of the late Apostle Emeritus Kwadwo Safo.
The leadership transition has become the subject of legal and family disputes, with some relatives reportedly opposing attempts to install Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena as the next leader of the organisation.
The succession process recently faced another setback after a court injunction reportedly halted plans for Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's installation, further intensifying the disagreement among interested parties.
The allegation that the armed men acted on the instructions of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena has not been independently verified, and no official statement has been issued by him regarding the claims.
As of the time of publication, the Ghana Police Service had not released an official statement on the reported shooting. It is expected that investigations will be launched to establish the facts surrounding the incident, determine the circumstances that led to the violence, and identify those responsible.
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