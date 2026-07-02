Savings and Loans industry records GH¢515.32m profit in 2025, NPLs decrease to 11.8%

Audio By Carbonatix
The Savings and Loans sector recorded a profit of GH¢515.32 million in 2025, compared to GH¢141.57 million in the previous year.
According to the 2025 Bank of Ghana Annual Report and Financial Statement, the sub-sector recorded Capital Adequacy Ration (CAR) of 3.5% at in December 2025, increasing from -0.6% at the end of December 2024, below the prudential minimum of 10.0%.
The Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio decreased to 11.8% in December 2025, from 15.0% at the end of December 2024.
The total number of licensed Savings and Loans stood at 26 at the end of December 2025.
Total assets also stood at GH¢12.63 billion at the end of December 2025, representing a year-on-year growth of 31.2%.
Meanwhile, the total number of licensed microfinance institutions (MFIs) was 172 at the end of December 2025.
The total assets of MFIs amounted to GH¢3.06 billion, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 55.5%, compared to 35.7% the previous year.
Deposits increased by 27.8% year-on-year at the end of December 2025.
The average CAR and NPL ratios stood at 22.1% and 26.4%, respectively, as of the end of December 2025. Overall, profitability improved during the review year.
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