School for Life condemns armed incident at Zohe E.P. School, demands urgent police protection

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School for Life has condemned an alleged armed incident at Zohe E.P. Primary and Junior High School in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region, calling for an urgent investigation and immediate security protection for pupils and teachers.
The call follows a viral video reportedly recorded on the school’s premises, showing two individuals wielding offensive weapons and firing shots into the air while school was in session.
In a statement, the education-focused organisation described the incident as unacceptable, warning that such acts could create fear among pupils and undermine efforts to keep children in school.
"As an education-focused organisation committed to quality, safe and inclusive learning for all children, School for Life strongly condemns this incident in its entirety," the statement said.
The organisation is urging the relevant security agencies to immediately investigate the matter, arrest the perpetrators and ensure they face the full rigour of the law.
School for Life also called on the Ghana Police Service to deploy adequate personnel to Zohe E.P. Primary and Junior High School to protect pupils, teachers and staff, and restore calm on the school compound.
It said the incident is particularly worrying because many communities in Northern Ghana continue to face challenges in accessing conducive learning environments.
According to the organisation, families and education stakeholders are already working hard to keep children in school, improve retention and strengthen learning outcomes.
It warned that incidents of violence on school premises could discourage pupils from attending school and reverse gains made in expanding access to education.
"Every Ghanaian child deserves a safe and supportive learning environment," the statement added.
School for Life says it stands in solidarity with the pupils, teachers, parents and the Zohe community.
It also urged the Ghana Education Service, the Yendi Municipal Assembly, traditional authorities and community members to work together to ensure schools remain safe spaces for teaching and learning.
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