SEC gives online investment platforms until August 31 to register or risk sanctions

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has directed all firms operating online investment schemes in Ghana to register their platforms with the regulator by August 31, 2026, or face possible sanctions.

The directive, contained in a statement issued on June 23, 2026, applies to licensed market operators, financial technology (FinTech) companies, and any person or entity operating investor-facing online investment or trading platforms.

According to the SEC, under existing securities market rules, a licensed market operator that owns or operates an investment technology or online platform used to perform licensed activities must obtain separate registration and approval for each platform.

The regulator warned that failure to comply with the directive could lead to the revision, amendment, suspension, or revocation of licences where necessary.

The SEC stressed that the requirement also covers FinTech service providers operating digital platforms that serve as intermediaries in SEC-regulated activities.

“All these firms must obtain the appropriate registration and or license of the platform from the regulator,” the statement said.

The Commission further directed that “any person or entity (including market operators) who operates, whether directly or indirectly, an online investment application and/or trading platform that is not approved, licensed or registered by the SEC must immediately desist from doing so.”

The SEC advised the investing public to verify the authenticity of investment products and platforms advertised through conventional and online media using its official communication channels.

It also encouraged operators seeking clarification on any aspect of the directive to engage the Commission for guidance.

However, the SEC said some services are exempt from the directive.

These include ancillary technology platforms used solely for back-office functions such as reporting, reconciliation and monitoring; transaction screening systems and anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulatory technology solutions; online investor reporting and complaints portals; and educational platforms used exclusively for investor protection and fraud awareness.

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