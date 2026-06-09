Sedinam’s extradition landmark for justice delivery, accountability – Edem Senanu

Anti-graft campaugner, Edem Senanu

Anti-corruption campaigner Edem Senanu has described the extradition of former MASLOC Chief Executive Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu as a landmark moment for justice delivery and accountability in Ghana.

According to him, the development strengthens public confidence in the country's ability to hold individuals accountable for wrongdoing.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Tuesday, June 9, on the significance of Tamakloe-Attionu's return to Ghana following her extradition from the United States, Mr. Senanu said the case sends a strong message that legal processes can prevail, regardless of the time involved.

“I think it's a good sign. It's a landmark. This debate has been going on for a while, with one party pointing against the other and so on and so forth. What is most important is that justice is seen to be done,” he stated.

He warned that lengthy delays in securing the return of persons found culpable can erode public confidence in state institutions and weaken efforts to combat corruption.

The anti-corruption campaigner therefore welcomed the successful extradition process, noting that it demonstrates the effectiveness of legal and institutional mechanisms in ensuring accountability.

“To the extent that the court ruled, the government pushed for extradition; she has been brought back in the country, that's a good sign for justice delivery and accountability in the country,” he said.

Mr. Senanu further described the development as a positive signal in Ghana's fight against corruption, arguing that it reinforces the principle that individuals found liable by the courts cannot evade justice indefinitely. “It's a thumbs up for the fight against corruption,” he added.

His comments come after Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu was returned to Ghana following extradition proceedings in the United States. The former MASLOC Chief Executive was convicted in absentia and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment over her role in a case involving financial loss to the state.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.