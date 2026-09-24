Seidu Agongo launches initiative to distribute 10,000 sewing machines to vulnerable women and youth

Alhaji Seidu Agongo

Businessman and philanthropist Alhaji Seidu Agongo is set to distribute 10,000 sewing machines free of charge to women and vulnerable youth across the country as part of a major empowerment initiative aimed at equipping beneficiaries with employable skills, promoting entrepreneurship and improving livelihoods.

The nationwide programme, which is being implemented in partnership with the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), is expected to support beneficiaries seeking to start or expand careers in dressmaking, tailoring and other segments of the garment industry.

Announcing the initiative, Alhaji Agongo said the project was inspired by his extensive travels across the country, during which he witnessed the difficult living conditions faced by many underprivileged families and vulnerable individuals.

The founder of the collapsed Heritage Bank said many young people and women remain trapped in poverty despite possessing the determination and potential to improve their circumstances if given the necessary support and tools.

“Across our country, I have seen at first hand the struggles of many young people and families. Many of them need only a little support to break free from poverty and build sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

He noted that a significant number of the intended beneficiaries would include school dropouts, widows, orphans and other socially disadvantaged persons, who often face economic hardship and limited access to employment opportunities.

Alhaji Agongo expressed the belief that the fortunes of many disadvantaged Ghanaians could be transformed if more affluent and successful citizens extended a helping hand to people in need.

The businessman stressed that the initiative is strictly non-partisan and has been designed with clear guidelines to ensure transparency, fairness and equal access for beneficiaries across the country.

He added that the programme is broad-based and expected to benefit thousands of people from diverse social and economic backgrounds.

Track record of philanthropy

The sewing machine initiative is the latest in a long list of philanthropic interventions undertaken by Alhaji Agongo, who has earned a reputation for supporting vulnerable communities through education, healthcare and humanitarian assistance.

In July this year, he donated food items, clothing and other relief supplies valued at GH¢1.4 million to victims of the devastating June 29, 2026 floods that affected several communities in Accra.

Over the years, Alhaji Agongo has also made substantial contributions to Ghana’s health sector, including support for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he has assisted with donations of medical equipment and infrastructural support to improve healthcare delivery.

His charitable activities have extended to the construction and renovation of school buildings in various communities, helping to improve learning conditions for thousands of students. He has also sponsored the education of many underprivileged children through the payment of school fees and provision of educational materials.

In addition, the businessman has supported vulnerable patients by settling hospital bills and providing financial assistance to individuals in need of urgent medical care.

For Alhaji Agongo, philanthropy is both a social responsibility and a religious obligation.

“As a Muslim, my faith teaches me that service to mankind is service to Allah. Giving is not a choice but a duty,” he said.

“It is the humane thing to do, and I am privileged that I can afford to share,” he added.

Alhaji Agongo said he hopes to use the distribution of 10,000 sewing machines to create opportunities for thousands of women and young people to acquire livelihoods, build sustainable businesses and contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s economic development.

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