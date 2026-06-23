Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly fines man GH¢1,200 for dumping plastic waste into drain

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has fined a 27-year-old man GH¢1,200 for sweeping plastic waste onto a public road and into a rainwater drain during a downpour in Takoradi.

The man, identified as Benedict Ackah Dadzie, was captured in a viral social media video committing the act on Friday, June 19, 2026. He was subsequently arrested by Environmental Health Officers of the Assembly on Monday, June 22.

According to a statement issued by the Assembly's Public Relations Unit, Dadzie admitted to the offence during questioning.

The Assembly said his actions contravened Section 6(1) of the STMA (Cleansing) Bylaw, 2017.

The statement noted that Dadzie expressed remorse and pleaded for leniency. He was made to sign a written undertaking to refrain from littering and other activities that undermine environmental sanitation efforts within the metropolis.

In addition to the undertaking, he was issued a spot fine of GH¢1,200 in line with the Assembly's sanitation enforcement procedures.

The STMA said the arrest and sanction form part of ongoing efforts to enforce environmental sanitation bylaws and promote responsible waste management practices across the metropolis.

It warned the public against indiscriminate disposal of waste, stressing that offenders would face sanctions or prosecution under the Assembly's regulations.

The Assembly also encouraged households and businesses to support its waste management efforts by acquiring approved refuse containers and registering with authorised service providers for proper waste collection and disposal.

"STMA remains committed to ensuring a clean and healthy metropolis through sustained public education and rigorous enforcement of environmental sanitation bylaws and regulations," the statement added.

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