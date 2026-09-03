Sekondi-Takoradi records 152 new HIV infections in 2025

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) says it recorded a total of 152 new HIV infections in 2025.

The figure adds to the existing number of 4,198 persons living with HIV, making the metropolis the district with the highest number of people living with the infection in the Western Region.

The figure comprised 1,344 males aged 15 years and above, 2,623 females aged 15 years and above, and 231 children aged between zero and 14 years.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi-Takoradi, Frederick Faustinus Faidoo, disclosed this at the opening of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metro HIV and AIDS Stakeholders’ Review Meeting.

He described the high number of new HIV infections recorded in the metropolis in 2025 as worrying and said it required renewed commitment and collective action from all stakeholders.

Mr Faidoo said the meeting was aimed at providing stakeholders with an opportunity to review the implementation and progress of HIV-related activities, assess achievements against planned targets, identify challenges and service delivery gaps, and share experiences and lessons learnt.

He said stakeholders would also discuss emerging issues affecting the HIV response and identify practical strategies to improve the effectiveness, coordination and sustainability of interventions within the metropolis.

The 2025 Ghana AIDS Commission National and Sub-national HIV and AIDS Estimates Report showed that the total number of people living with HIV in Ghana was estimated at 337,435.

Of the figure, 21,922 were children below 15 years, while 315,513 were adults aged 15 years and above.

The Western Region recorded an estimated 23,548 people living with HIV, placing it fifth among the regions with the highest number of people living with the condition.

Greater Accra recorded the highest number of people living with HIV at 77,512, followed by Ashanti with 68,505, Eastern with 42,953 and Central with 24,468.

The STMA recorded the highest number of people living with HIV in the Western Region, followed by Tarkwa-Nsuaem with 3,536, Prestea-Huni Valley with 2,248 and Wassa Amenfi East with 2,112.

Mr Faidoo said the statistics underscored the need for stronger collaboration among the Assembly, Ghana Health Service, civil society organisations, development partners, community groups and other stakeholders.

He expressed the hope that the meeting would promote collective ownership of the HIV response.

The Acting Technical Coordinator for the Ghana AIDS Commission in the Western Region, Francis Anthonio, urged people to make prudent choices regarding their sexual lives to reduce the burden of deaths associated with HIV and AIDS.

He said Ghana was seriously pursuing plans to eliminate new HIV infections by 2030, which called for improved strategies and sustained action to achieve the goal.

Mr Anthonio warned that, “Though you can buy sex, buy with your health and safety in mind. Use condoms, and let’s eliminate new infections, particularly among the youthful population.”

The Vice Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union in the Western Region, Joseph Kingsley Eshun, said more behavioural change communication tools must be used to educate young people, who have become increasingly vulnerable, and save their lives.

An educationist and counsellor, Josiah Kwofie, called for a revolutionary approach to curb the spread of HIV infections.

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