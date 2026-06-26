Senegal score their way to last 32 contention

Audio By Carbonatix
Senegal gave themselves hope of extending their stay at the FIFA World Cup™ with an emphatic 5-0 win over Iraq as the two nations met for the first time on football's biggest stage in the final Group I clash in Toronto.
The Lions Of Teranga could seal a last 32 spot if they finish as one of the best eight third place teams after this victory, however, Pape Thiaw's side will have a wait to see if other results go their way.
Senegal took the lead within four minutes of kick-off after Abdoulaye Seck nodded the ball in the direction of the net from a corner kick, with Habid Diarra getting the final touch.
Iraq were reduced to ten men shortly after falling behind when Rebin Sulaka was deemed to have denied Sadio Mane a clear goalscoring opportunity.
Senegal did find the back of the net for a second time ten minutes into the restart, and it was a gift from their opponents. A mistake from Zidane Iqbal deep in his own half laid it on a plate for Lamine Camara, who squared it for Sarr to fire home his third goal of the tournament.
It was a quickfire double for Senegal when substitute Pape Gueye added to his side's lead just 89 seconds after entering the pitch. He capitalised on an Iraq mistake and lashed the ball into the top corner.
Super sub Gueye was on hand to score his second and Senegal's fourth with 20 minutes remaining. The ball fell nicely for him and he hammered the ball into the top corner again. Iliman Ndiaye was next on the scoresheet as he smashed the ball home from 20 yards.
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