Music

Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber and BTS perform at colourful World Cup half-time show

Source: BBC  
  19 July 2026 9:42pm
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Pop giants Madonna, BTS, Shakira and Justin Bieber performed for thousands of spectators at the 2026 World Cup final half-time show.

Madonna sang her hit song Music, seeming to appear from tunnels under the arena.

Their performances came in a half-time that ran to 27 minutes and 22 seconds - the longest in World Cup history.

Getty Images Madonna performs at the World Cup half-time show
Madonna began the World Cup's half-time show
Getty Images Justin Bieber holding a guitar
Justin Bieber played guitar in his segment

Colombian pop star Shakira and Nigerian musician Burna Boy reunited on stage after performing together at the tournament's opening ceremony in Mexico City last month.

Getty Images Shakira waves as she performs

K-Pop group BTS have been making their comeback from a three-year music hiatus to complete their mandatory military service in South Korea.

Getty Images South Korean K-pop group BTS performs
South Korean K-pop group BTS
Getty Images A wide shot of the stadium with a colourful stage in the centre and the word "love" written in the middle
The stadium was a riot of colour for the half-time show, with fireworks ringing the stadium

Several celebrities were spotted watching, including Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, as well as Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Getty Images Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner clapping
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Getty Images Jay-Z and Beyonce
Jay-Z and Beyonce
Getty Images Anya Taylor-Joy and husband, US musician Malcolm McRae
British-Argentine actress Anya Taylor-Joy was joined by her husband Malcolm McRae - she told reporters ahead of the England v Argentina semi-final that she was for Argentina in her "heart of hearts"

Earlier, a range of performances began the sporting event's closing ceremony, including Jennifer Hudson singing the national anthem and a speech from actor Tom Cruise.

Streamer IShowSpeed took to the field at the New York New Jersey Stadium first, alongside drummers and dancers in vibrant tracksuits.

Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and Italian singer Laura Pausini also performed together, while rapper and singer Post Malone also performed his hit song Wow.

Getty Images Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and Italian Singer Laura Pausini
Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and Italian Singer Laura Pausini performed together
Getty Images Tom Cruise speaks before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina
Tom Cruise spoke about the power of football to unite people
Getty Images Jennifer Hudson sings the national anthem before the match
Jennifer Hudson sings the national anthem before the match
Getty Images (Bottom from L) English former footballer David Beckham, singer and designer Victoria Beckahm, US actor Tom Cruise, (top from L) Jackie Apostel, Cruz Beckham, Kim Turnball and Romeo Beckham attend the 2026 World Cup football tournament
David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham shared a laugh with actor Tom Cruise

Ahead of kick-off, multi-award-winning singer and actor Jennifer Hudson performed the US national anthem, accompanied by a live band.

After the performances, Tom Cruise took to the stage to introduce the match.

"From every corner of the globe, we have witnessed greatness, and we have shared in moments of joy," he told the crowd. "Football is a language spoken without words, a force that unites people."

Getty Images Animal performs during the Topps Final Halftime Show during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final
The band Animal performed during the half-time show - with an appearance from the Muppets
Carl Recine/Getty Images Post Malone and Swae Lee perform during the closing ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina
Post Malone was joined by rapper Swae Lee to sing their hit song Sunflower
Getty Images US actress Jessica Alba (L) and US actor Danny Ramirez attend the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina
US actress Jessica Alba and US actor Danny Ramirez were spotted waving flags

Italian singer Pausini told the BBC she had goosebumps when Williams invited her to sing alongside him.

But not everyone was thrilled by the performances half-time performance.

Former England player Wayne Rooney, who was part of the commentary team for the BBC, gave his instant reaction: "I like a lot of them artists, but I thought it was crap."

Getty Images A general view of the closing ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium
FIFA via Getty Images US President Donald Trump looks on before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joined the FIFA boss Gianni Infantino

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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