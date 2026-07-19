Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber and BTS perform at colourful World Cup half-time show

Audio By Carbonatix
Pop giants Madonna, BTS, Shakira and Justin Bieber performed for thousands of spectators at the 2026 World Cup final half-time show.
Madonna sang her hit song Music, seeming to appear from tunnels under the arena.
Their performances came in a half-time that ran to 27 minutes and 22 seconds - the longest in World Cup history.
Colombian pop star Shakira and Nigerian musician Burna Boy reunited on stage after performing together at the tournament's opening ceremony in Mexico City last month.
K-Pop group BTS have been making their comeback from a three-year music hiatus to complete their mandatory military service in South Korea.
Several celebrities were spotted watching, including Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, as well as Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
Earlier, a range of performances began the sporting event's closing ceremony, including Jennifer Hudson singing the national anthem and a speech from actor Tom Cruise.
Streamer IShowSpeed took to the field at the New York New Jersey Stadium first, alongside drummers and dancers in vibrant tracksuits.
Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and Italian singer Laura Pausini also performed together, while rapper and singer Post Malone also performed his hit song Wow.
Ahead of kick-off, multi-award-winning singer and actor Jennifer Hudson performed the US national anthem, accompanied by a live band.
After the performances, Tom Cruise took to the stage to introduce the match.
"From every corner of the globe, we have witnessed greatness, and we have shared in moments of joy," he told the crowd. "Football is a language spoken without words, a force that unites people."
Italian singer Pausini told the BBC she had goosebumps when Williams invited her to sing alongside him.
But not everyone was thrilled by the performances half-time performance.
Former England player Wayne Rooney, who was part of the commentary team for the BBC, gave his instant reaction: "I like a lot of them artists, but I thought it was crap."
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