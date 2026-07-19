Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber and BTS perform at colourful World Cup half-time show

Pop giants Madonna, BTS, Shakira and Justin Bieber performed for thousands of spectators at the 2026 World Cup final half-time show.

Madonna sang her hit song Music, seeming to appear from tunnels under the arena.

Their performances came in a half-time that ran to 27 minutes and 22 seconds - the longest in World Cup history.

Madonna began the World Cup's half-time show

Justin Bieber played guitar in his segment

Colombian pop star Shakira and Nigerian musician Burna Boy reunited on stage after performing together at the tournament's opening ceremony in Mexico City last month.

K-Pop group BTS have been making their comeback from a three-year music hiatus to complete their mandatory military service in South Korea.

South Korean K-pop group BTS

The stadium was a riot of colour for the half-time show, with fireworks ringing the stadium

Several celebrities were spotted watching, including Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, as well as Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Jay-Z and Beyonce

British-Argentine actress Anya Taylor-Joy was joined by her husband Malcolm McRae - she told reporters ahead of the England v Argentina semi-final that she was for Argentina in her "heart of hearts"

Earlier, a range of performances began the sporting event's closing ceremony, including Jennifer Hudson singing the national anthem and a speech from actor Tom Cruise.

Streamer IShowSpeed took to the field at the New York New Jersey Stadium first, alongside drummers and dancers in vibrant tracksuits.

Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and Italian singer Laura Pausini also performed together, while rapper and singer Post Malone also performed his hit song Wow.

Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and Italian Singer Laura Pausini performed together

Tom Cruise spoke about the power of football to unite people

Jennifer Hudson sings the national anthem before the match

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham shared a laugh with actor Tom Cruise

Ahead of kick-off, multi-award-winning singer and actor Jennifer Hudson performed the US national anthem, accompanied by a live band.

After the performances, Tom Cruise took to the stage to introduce the match.

"From every corner of the globe, we have witnessed greatness, and we have shared in moments of joy," he told the crowd. "Football is a language spoken without words, a force that unites people."

The band Animal performed during the half-time show - with an appearance from the Muppets

Post Malone was joined by rapper Swae Lee to sing their hit song Sunflower

US actress Jessica Alba and US actor Danny Ramirez were spotted waving flags

Italian singer Pausini told the BBC she had goosebumps when Williams invited her to sing alongside him.

But not everyone was thrilled by the performances half-time performance.

Former England player Wayne Rooney, who was part of the commentary team for the BBC, gave his instant reaction: "I like a lot of them artists, but I thought it was crap."

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joined the FIFA boss Gianni Infantino

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