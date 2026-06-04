Shakira to perform at World Cup opening ceremony

Audio By Carbonatix
Colombian pop star Shakira will perform her official song for the 2026 World Cup at the competition's opening ceremony in Mexico.
Shakira will perform "Dai Dai" with Burna Boy on Thursday, 11 June, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, before Mexico and South Africa play the first of the tournament's 104 games (20:00 BST).
Dai Dai - an Italian phrase meaning "let's go" or "come on".
Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin and South African singer-songwriter Tyla will also perform at the show in Mexico.
Opening ceremonies will precede each of the first matches played in the host nations of the USA, Canada and Mexico.
Canadian singer-songwriters Michael Buble and Alanis Morissette will headline the opening ceremony at BMO Field in Toronto before Canada takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday, 12 June (20:00 BST).
In the USA, pop star Katy Perry and rapper Future will perform before the USA take on Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, 12 June (Saturday, 02:00 BST).
Shakira, along with Madonna and K-pop boyband BTS, will also co-headline the Super Bowl-style half-time show at this summer's World Cup final on 19 July.
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