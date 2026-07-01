ShEquity Climate-smart SME Showcase and Pitch finale highlight Ghana’s green enterprise potential

The 2026 ShEquity Climate-smart SME Showcase and Pitch Finale has been held in Accra, bringing together some of Ghana's most promising climate-smart small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to showcase innovative business solutions and strengthen their readiness for international carbon markets.

The event, held at the Coconut Grove Hotel on Tuesday, June 30, marked the culmination of a six-month capacity-building programme aimed at equipping climate-focused businesses with the knowledge, networks and technical support needed to access carbon financing and global certification opportunities.

The showcase formed part of the ShEquity Technical Assistance Facility, a pilot initiative funded by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), to support gender-responsive green enterprises in Ghana.

Speaking to Myjoyonline.com, Managing Partner and Chief Financial Officer of ShEquity, Benson Njiru, said the programme was designed to identify high-potential businesses and prepare them to meet international carbon credit certification standards.

"The two top companies demonstrated strong financial viability, robust gender and climate impact, and significant potential in carbon credit pathways," he said.

Mr Njiru explained that the two highest-performing businesses received grants of €25,000 each to support activities such as technical consultancy services and preparations towards carbon certification. He urged the beneficiaries to use the funding strictly for its intended purpose.

The event also served as a platform to connect participating enterprises with investors, carbon certification bodies and other strategic partners to help accelerate their growth and sustainability.

Chief Executive Officer of Access View Africa and lead member of the judging panel, Nkechi Akunyili, said the competition underscored the growing strength and potential of Ghana's green economy.

Chief Executive Officer of Access View Africa, Nkechi Akunyili.

She explained that the judging process focused on enterprises that combined commercial viability with measurable climate action and gender inclusion.

"We made sure they ticked all the sustainability boxes to ensure that they are building legacies that positively impact their communities and empower women," she said.

Over the course of the six-month programme, participating businesses received training on internationally recognised carbon certification frameworks, including Verra, Gold Standard and I-REC, to enhance their readiness for participation in global carbon markets.

Thirty gender-responsive green SMEs were initially selected for the programme. Of these, 15 received customised Carbon Opportunity Maps to guide their entry into carbon markets, while the ten finalists gained direct access to investors and carbon certification organisations.

The event concluded with Dyson Energy and Gateway Feeds emerging as the two top-performing businesses, each receiving a €25,000 grant to support their carbon certification journey and strengthen their climate-smart business operations.

Managing Partner and Chief Financial Officer of ShEquity, Benson Njiru.

Organisers said the initiative is expected to strengthen Ghana's green enterprise ecosystem by helping SMEs align their operations with international climate standards while expanding access to sustainable financing and investment opportunities.

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