Shimmer by Khuks celebrates individuality and confidence with its new drop Kisses & Wishes

Shimmer by Khuks claims the spotlight with its new launch, Kisses & Wishes, echoing the brand’s vision of self-expression–an ode to growth, gratitude, and all that is yet to come, encased in a sleek package. True to this bold messaging, the release stands as a love letter to the brand’s devoted community, affectionately known as Shimmies, and a nod to the goals that keep them united as they continue to shine together.

Meet Kisses & Wishes, the newest beauty line from Ghana’s “It-Girl” beauty brand, created to bring luxury within reach.

Beyond creating a sense of belonging and reminding every Shimmer girl she is part of something truly special, Kisses & Wishes adds a personal twist of its own. Inspired by the birthday of its Founder and CEO, Angela Nyamewaa Ama Safowaa, the collection equally draws on themes of new beginnings and heartfelt appreciation. “This release is named in honour of the community that has brought us this far,” Safowaa, better known as Angie Safo, shared. “‘Kisses’ speaks to the affection, warmth, and connection between the brand and its community, while ‘Wishes’ represents the hope and dreams that accompany a new year and all we are becoming.”

As such, Kisses & Wishes showcases Shimmer by Khuks’ most thoughtful products yet. The range features four waterproof lip liners, seven lip shines, and three body shimmers crafted with longevity and versatility in mind–all complete with application brushes. Consumers can expect quality brushes, lip liners that stay in place all day, lip shines in glossy and ultra‑glossy finishes, and the brand’s classic staple of body shimmers that now deliver more luminosity, sheen, and evenness across a wider variety of skin tones.

But even more importantly, the collection redefines attainable luxury, making high-end beauty products more accessible than ever. “We wanted more women to experience luxury without limitation,” the spokesperson added. “So, we were very intentional about maintaining pricing below local and international alternatives.”

Shimmer by Khuks expects the launch to expand its base, setting its sights on consumers seeking an experience worth buying into. As the brand boldly declares: “We are tirelessly creating beauty products that deliver an experience a tier above the competition. Our goal is to help Shimmies everywhere live a shared experience that evokes the confidence of a true It-Girl.”

The brand remains committed to accessible luxury built on quality, inclusivity, and shared experiences that make women feel beautiful together in their everyday lives.







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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.