Sir Sam Jonah chairs honour for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as top dignitaries celebrate “pillar of peace”

All roads lead to Kumasi on Friday, April 24, 2026, as a powerful assembly of global dignitaries, royal houses, and business leaders gathers for the World-Meets-in-Ghana Executive Dinner Ball, a glittering event honouring His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, as a “Pillar of Peace.

”Sir Sam Jonah will chair the historic occasion, bringing his legendary stature in African business and leadership to steer the proceedings.

The evening’s significance is further elevated by the presence of the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Her Excellency Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who will attend as the Special Guest of Honour.

Her presence underscores the Commonwealth’s recognition of Otumfuo’s tireless mediation and conflict-resolution efforts across the continent. In a powerful display of West African royal solidarity, the Royal Guests are His Royal Majesty Ogiame-Atuwatse III (Olu of Warri Kingdom, Nigeria) and Her Royal Highness Olori Atuwatse III (Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom).

Their attendance highlights the deep historical and cultural bonds between the traditional institutions of Ghana and Nigeria. KGL Group is the lead sponsor of the Executive Dinner Ball.

The Executive Chairman of the Group, Mr. Alex Dadey, will lead the business community to the event. Meanwhile, the Diasporan Affairs, Office of the President is spearheading the diasporan community, mobilising Africans abroad to honour the Asantehene for his unifying leadership.

In a major endorsement of continental economic integration, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, led by the Secretary-General, H.E. Wamkele Mene, will grace the occasion.

The guest list also features a broad cross-section of high-ranking personalities, including members of the diplomatic community, senior government officials, and traditional leaders.

Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Medal In a much-anticipated highlight, the official list of recipients of the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Medal will be released in the coming days.

Commemorative Collections Also to be unveiled, is the new customised Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin Box (complete with a built-in screen showing a documentary on Otumfuo’s peace initiatives), Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Bars in various sizes, Otumfuo artworks embossed with the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin, and a 24-karat wristwatch.

His Majesty will share this honour with the global community.

The Executive Dinner Ball promises to be the most significant traditional and diplomatic gathering in Kumasi this decade, a fitting tribute to a monarch whose reign has been defined by justice, development, and an unwavering commitment to peace.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.