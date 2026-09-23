Softcare partners with National Nursing Leaders to advance healthcare solutions

Softcare FM Manufacturing Limited has pledged its support for the Ministry of Health's call to transform nursing and midwifery research into practical community solutions.

The announcement follows remarks by Deputy Health Minister Professor Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah, who urged nursing leaders at the 7th Annual Nursing and Midwifery Leaders and Managers Conference to bridge research, policy, and practice in advancing Ghana's Free Primary Healthcare programme.

Softcare's management emphasised that the company's role as a hygiene manufacturer goes beyond production. By aligning with the conference's theme, "Bridging Research, Policy and Practice in Nursing and Midwifery to Advance Free Primary Healthcare in Ghana," Softcare aims to show how private-sector innovation can complement national health strategy.

The company used the platform to highlight its newest brand: Allround Pull-Up Pants, Ghana's first locally manufactured pull-up diaper range. The product was developed to close a gap in baby care, giving mothers a more convenient option while keeping comfort and safety for infants front and centre. Features such as a 360-degree stretch waistband, high absorbency and easy to stretch, does not fall off are built to improve hygiene, and keep up with active babies.

To back the product with substance, Softcare also introduced the Allround Scientific Parenting Academy, a year-long educational programme offering mothers practical childcare guidance.

Medical experts, including Dr. Leslie Issah Adam of Ridge Hospital, welcomed the initiative, noting its potential to improve child health outcomes by strengthening parental knowledge at the source.

Softcare's support for the Nursing and Midwifery Leaders Conference reflects a broader commitment to community health, workplace safety, and regulatory compliance. By pairing product innovation with healthcare education, the company aims to ease pressure on tertiary hospitals and strengthen primary healthcare delivery nationwide.

"Allround: Easy to stretch Does Not Fall. Ghana’s Pioneer in Baby Pull-up Pants"

With this initiative, Softcare positions itself not only as a leading hygiene manufacturer but as a genuine partner in advancing Ghana's healthcare agenda.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.