Soldier, 5 security operatives granted GH¢2m bail over alleged assault

The Accra Circuit Court One has granted bail of GH¢2 million each with three sureties to a soldier and five security operatives accused of assaulting a Chinese national.

The court ordered that all sureties must be justified with proof of residence, while one surety for each accused person must provide landed property within the court’s jurisdiction valued at not less than the bail amount.

The accused persons were also ordered to report to investigators every Wednesday and Friday.

In addition, they are to deposit their passports with the Court Registry and are barred from travelling outside the court’s jurisdiction.

Lance Corporal Benjamin Agyekum, together with Mahama Iddrisu, Dauda Seidu, Isaac Ofori, Adom Bills, Hayford Boafo and Ato McHenry, denied charges of conspiracy to form an illegal group and assaulting the victim.

They also denied being members of an organised criminal group.

The accused persons are expected to reappear before the court on June 5, 2026.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Issah Achiburi earlier told the court that the complainants were police officers from the Accra Central Regional Police Command.

According to the prosecution, Lance Corporal Agyekum, 32, is a serving military officer with the 5th Infantry Battalion at Burma Camp in Accra.

The other accused persons — Iddrisu, 48, Seidu, 35, Ofori, 32, Bills, 47, Boafo, 48, and McHenry — are self-styled security operatives from the National Security Secretariat.

ASP Achiburi said that on May 6, 2026, at about 12 noon, police received a distress call alleging that the accused persons, dressed in military and immigration uniforms and travelling in a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GW 8887-V, had stormed the SI Jun Toiletries Manufacturing Company at Akwakwa near Mankrong Nkwanta in the Central Region.

The prosecution said the accused persons allegedly handcuffed workers and subjected them to severe beatings.

Police officers who proceeded to the scene rescued the victims and arrested the accused persons, the court heard.

According to ASP Achiburi, investigations revealed that the accused persons admitted entering the premises of the company, owned by a Chinese national, claiming they were members of a National Security Monitoring and Evaluation Team.

However, they allegedly failed to provide any form of identification to support the claim.

Police say investigations are ongoing.

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