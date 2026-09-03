Somoco Ghana launches “Safe Journey” 2026 road safety campaign with NRSA

Somoco Ghana Limited, the sole authorized distributor of Bajaj Automobiles in Ghana, has officially launched its flagship “Safe Journey” 2026 Road Safety Campaign, in partnership with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the Ministry of Transport, and the Ghana Police Service.

The campaign, which will run through December 2026, is a Somoco-led initiative aimed at promoting safer road use and responsible riding, with particular emphasis on motorcycle and tricycle users.

Through the campaign, Somoco is championing practical interventions, including rider education, training, and licensing support through the first-of-its-kind Somoco Riding Academy, as well as increased adoption of helmets and protective gear.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of Somoco Ghana Limited, Nii Ayi Hyde, said the company’s position as a major mobility provider comes with a responsibility that extends beyond putting motorcycles and tricycles on Ghana’s roads.

He stressed that road safety must be integrated into the entire customer journey, from the showroom to the road, and that Somoco is committed to helping build a culture where mobility and safety go hand in hand.

Mr Hyde further explained that the Safe Journey campaign represents Somoco’s commitment to practical action, including rider training and licensing support, safety education at the point of sale, and the promotion of helmets and protective equipment. He called on riders, dealers, partners, and the public to play their part in creating safer roads, emphasising that every road user has a responsibility to ensure that journeys end safely.

The Head of Marketing at Somoco Ghana Limited, Jerry Aye, noted that the company’s ambition is to make safer choices easier for riders and to create habits that continue beyond the duration of the campaign.

Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority, Abraham Amabila, commended Somoco Ghana for taking the lead in the initiative and described the campaign as an important strategic road safety education effort.

He noted that road safety is a shared national responsibility and called on other corporate organizations to join efforts to reduce road accidents.

The Minister of Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, who also addressed the gathering, highlighted developments around the legalization and regulation of commercial motorcycle operations, commonly known as Okada, and the importance of ensuring that such operations are conducted within an appropriate regulatory framework.

The launch was also attended by DCOP Prince Cobbinah, representatives of the NRSA, DVLA, Ministry of Transport, Ghana Police Service, transport operators, riders, ride-hailing partners, and members of the media.

As part of its commitment to the campaign, Somoco Ghana donated a brand-new Bajaj Boxer 125 HD motorcycle to the National Road Safety Authority to support its road safety activities.

The Safe Journey campaign will run until December, with activities focused on rider education, safety awareness, donations, the launch of the DVLA-certified Somoco Riding Academy, training and licensing support to commercial riders, and the promotion of responsible road-user behaviour across Ghana.

Somoco Ghana Limited is the sole authorised distributor of Bajaj products in Ghana, including the Bajaj Boxer motorcycle range, Bajaj RE, and Bajaj Qute.

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