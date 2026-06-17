SOMOCO unveils upgraded Bajaj RE Tricycle to boost transport business and job creation

Audio By Carbonatix
Somoco Ghana Limited has launched an upgraded version of its popular Bajaj RE Tricycle, a move the company says will empower transport operators, create jobs, and provide more efficient mobility solutions for Ghanaians.
The launch, held at the Lancaster Kumasi City Hotel on Monday, attracted transport operators, fleet managers, dealers, mechanics, financial institutions, and government stakeholders who gathered to witness the unveiling of the enhanced tricycle model.
Representatives from the National Union of Tricycle Operators Ghana (NUTOG), the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the Asokwa Municipal Assembly, and financing partner Maxbalo attended the event, underscoring the growing importance of tricycles in Ghana's transport ecosystem.
Speaking at the ceremony, Managing Director of Somoco Ghana Limited, Nii Ayi Hyde, said the company remains committed to providing practical transportation solutions that not only move people but also create economic opportunities.
"Transportation is a powerful tool for economic empowerment.
Every tricycle on the road represents an opportunity for an individual to earn a living, support a family, and contribute to local economic growth," Mr Hyde stated.
According to him, the newly upgraded Bajaj RE has been specifically designed to address the operational needs of drivers and transport entrepreneurs.
Among its new features are a reverse gear system for easier navigation, a more powerful engine, improved fuel economy, enhanced passenger comfort, and better income-generating potential for operators.
Industry players at the event described the improvements as timely, especially as demand for affordable and efficient transport services continues to grow in both urban and rural communities.
Beyond the vehicle launch, discussions focused on access to financing, fleet expansion, transport regulation, and how innovative mobility solutions can support Ghana's economic development agenda.
Head of Marketing at Somoco Ghana Limited, Jerry Aye-Gboyin, emphasised that the company's vision extends beyond vehicle sales.
"Our objective is to transform transportation in Ghana by supporting drivers, fleet owners, dealers, and entrepreneurs with reliable products that offer long-term value and profitability," he said.
Participants also welcomed partnerships between transport operators and financial institutions, noting that access to flexible financing remains critical for many aspiring transport entrepreneurs seeking to enter the sector.
As Ghana continues to seek innovative ways of creating employment and improving mobility, industry observers believe the introduction of upgraded commercial vehicles such as the Bajaj RE could play a significant role in expanding transport services while creating sustainable livelihoods.
Somoco Ghana Limited is the sole authorised distributor of Bajaj vehicles and mobility solutions in Ghana and has established itself as a key player in the country's commercial transport sector.
The company says it will continue to invest in products and services that support commerce, employment creation, and socio-economic development across the country.
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