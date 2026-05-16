South Tongu MP supports Dorkploame D.A. Basic School with GH¢16,200 for rehabilitation

Audio By Carbonatix
Dorkploame D.A. Basic School received a major boost on Saturday, May 16, as the Member of Parliament for the South Tongu Constituency, Maxwell Kwame Lukutor, provided financial support of GH¢16,200.00 toward the refurbishment of a six-unit classroom block.
The classroom block, originally constructed by Pencils of Promise, suffered severe roof damage during a devastating windstorm in 2023, leaving the facility in urgent need of repairs.
Following appeals from the school and community, Mr Lukutor responded swiftly by releasing funds to restore the structure and ensure a safe and conducive learning environment for pupils and teachers.
Work on the re-roofing project commenced on Monday, May 11, 2026, and is now nearing completion, bringing relief and renewed hope to the entire Dorkploame community.
The intervention forms part of Mr Lukutor’s ongoing commitment to improving educational infrastructure and promoting quality education across the South Tongu Constituency.
The Headmaster, staff, pupils, and community members have expressed profound gratitude to the MP for his timely and generous support, describing the gesture as a significant contribution to the future of education in the area.
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