Spain training session cancelled before World Cup final

Spain's final training session before the World Cup final was cancelled after heavy thunderstorms hit New York and New Jersey on Saturday.

Luis de la Fuente's side were due to train at the Melanie Lane training ground in New Jersey but after the session was initially suspended, it was later called off.

About five miles away in Morristown, opponents Argentina were later able to train after a 45-minute delay.

Spain and defending champions Argentina will meet in Sunday's final (20:00 BST) at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

On Saturday, New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani said the city was under a flood advisory and advised residents not to "risk your safety in these dangerous conditions".

"The Spanish national team's training session on the pitches at the Melanie Lane Training Ground in New Jersey has been suspended in accordance with the US storm safety protocol," the Spanish federation (RFEF) said in a statement.

"The players are currently taking part in a warm-up session indoors."

US protocol states that any outdoor sporting event must be suspended if lightning or electrical activity is detected within an eight-mile radius of the venue.

Events can only resume if there are no further lightning strikes for at least 30 minutes.

Fifa, football's world governing body and organisers of the World Cup, said there would be no alternative time slots for European champions Spain to train on Saturday.

Earlier this week, officials in New York and New Jersey issued an air quality health alert because of haze blanketing the city, caused by wildfires in Canada.

Spain booked their place in the final by beating France 2-0 on Tuesday, while Argentina staged a late comeback to beat England 2-1 on Wednesday.

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