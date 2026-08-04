Speaker Bagbin, SHEILD deliver GH₵4 million lifeline to expand Upper West Regional Hospital dialysis unit

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, together with Sustainable Health Education and Interventions Limited (SHEILD), has commissioned an expanded dialysis unit at an estimated GH₵4 million at the Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa to improve access to life-saving kidney care for thousands of people across northern Ghana.

The initiative was supported by the Upper West Parliamentary Caucus, the Ministry of Health (MoH), Ghana Health Service (GHS) and key development partners.

The facility, officially inaugurated by the Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, marks a significant milestone in efforts to decentralise specialist renal healthcare and reduce the burden faced by patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), who previously travelled hundreds of kilometres to access dialysis services.

The expansion substantially strengthens the hospital's renal care capacity with six (6) new dialysis machines, ancillary equipment and staff training support, bringing essential dialysis treatment closer to residents of the Upper West Region and neighbouring parts of the Upper East, Savannah, North East and Bono regions, as well as other communities across Ghana's northern corridor.

The commissioning forms part of Speaker Bagbin’s personal commitment to ensuring accessible healthcare services for the people of the Upper West Region and neighbouring regions and SHEILD's broader commitment to strengthening equitable healthcare delivery, supporting health systems and improving outcomes for patients living with chronic and non-communicable diseases.

A Growing Public Health Challenge

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) has become one of the fastest-growing non-communicable diseases globally, affecting an estimated 674 million people, most residing in low- and middle-income countries, according to the WHO.

In Ghana, kidney disease is increasingly emerging as a major public health concern due to rising rates of hypertension, diabetes, obesity and late presentation of patients for treatment.

Chronic kidney disease claims over 4,000 lives annually in Ghana, with fewer than 500 dialysis machines serving the entire country.

Treatment is not cheap, as patients require a minimum of GH₵ 1,200 to GH₵ 3000 for three dialysis sessions a week.

Access to dialysis services remains uneven across the country, with many centres concentrated in major cities such as Accra and Kumasi. Patients in northern Ghana have historically faced long journeys, high transportation costs and prolonged waiting times to receive treatment, placing enormous financial and emotional burdens on families.

A Shared Commitment to Equitable Healthcare

Commissioning the facility, Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin described the project as an important investment in healthcare equity and social justice.

“For the mother praying beside the hospital bed of her child; for the father whose greatest wish is simply to remain healthy enough to provide for his family; for the young person with dreams still waiting to be fulfilled; and for every patient battling kidney disease in this region—this investment is for you.

“The people of the Upper West deserve to live with dignity. We deserve access to quality healthcare. We deserve opportunities to thrive without being disadvantaged by geography. Today’s commissioning is one important step towards that vision, but it must also inspire us to do even more."

He commended SHEILD and other partners for investing their time, energy and commitment in ensuring this project was successful. He urged continued collaboration to strengthen specialist healthcare services nationwide.

Bringing Care Closer to Patients

Board Director of SHEILD, Dr. Sylvie Anie, said the organisation remains committed to addressing critical healthcare gaps through sustainable interventions that improve lives.

"This expanded dialysis unit represents far more than additional equipment or infrastructure. It represents hope for patients and families who have struggled for years to access specialised kidney care. Our vision is to ensure that quality healthcare becomes more accessible, more equitable and more sustainable for every Ghanaian."

She stated that the initiative aligns with SHEILD's mission of promoting health education, strengthening healthcare systems and supporting interventions that deliver lasting public health impact.

Investing in Sustainable Health Systems

Board Director of SHEILD Dr. John Nkrumah Mills, also a specialist surgeon, described the project as an example of how strategic partnerships can transform healthcare delivery.

"Sustainable healthcare requires investment in people, systems, partnerships and continuous capacity building. This facility demonstrates what is possible when partners unite around a shared vision of improving patient outcomes and strengthening our national health system."

He reaffirmed SHEILD's commitment to supporting innovative healthcare initiatives that expand access to specialised medical services throughout Ghana.

Improved Capacity for Renal Care

The Medical Director of the Upper West Regional Hospital, Dr. (Med.) Philip K. K. Baabiineh, said the expanded unit would significantly enhance the hospital's ability to provide comprehensive renal care to patients across the region.

"For many years, patients requiring dialysis had limited options and often travelled long distances under very difficult circumstances. This expansion strengthens our capacity to provide timely, high-quality renal care while reducing the burden on patients and their families. It is a major step forward in specialist healthcare delivery for northern Ghana."

He added that the hospital would continue investing in staff training, equipment maintenance and quality improvement to ensure sustainable service delivery.

Government Welcomes Initiative

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, described the project as consistent with government's commitment to expanding specialist healthcare services and reducing regional disparities in access to treatment.

"Government remains committed to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and ensuring equitable access to specialised services across all regions of Ghana. Partnerships such as this complement national efforts to improve healthcare delivery and demonstrate the important role that collaboration plays in building a resilient health system."

He encouraged continued partnerships between government, private organisations, development partners and healthcare institutions to address the growing burden of non-communicable diseases.

The commissioning ceremony brought together government officials, traditional leaders, Members of Parliament, development partners, healthcare professionals, private sectors, civil society organisations and community representatives, all united by a shared commitment to improving healthcare access in northern Ghana.

Nicholas Amartey Sampah, West Africa Regional Manager of Galata Global Medical Resource Ltd, supplier of the dialysis machines, recliners, and assorted consumables, also donated consumables worth GHS20,000 to help the hospital.

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