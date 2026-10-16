St. Joseph the Worker Credit Union hits 44,800 clients, ranking 3rd in Ashanti

The St. Joseph the Worker Co-operative Credit Union has made significant financial gains over the last year, recording an increase in the number of client subscriptions.

The Microfinance institution recorded over 44,800 clients as of 2025, posting substantial growth in its asset base, savings, shares, loan portfolio and surpluses.

The Credit Union, which is ranked third in the Ashanti Region and 19th in the country according to the Ghana Co-operative Credit Unions Association (CUA), continues to have a significant impact on the lives of its members through share acquisition, a strong culture of savings and financial empowerment.

Speaking at the 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Board Chairman, Dr. Robert Kusi Acheampong, commended members for their savings culture, but underscored the need for them to strengthen their share capital.

He called for an increase in the number of members who meet the minimum share requirement.

He explained that the cooperative model, which places members at the centre of its operations, is key to ensuring the institution's success.

“Members should move from just savings to acquiring shares in the Union to enable them to become full members and enjoy the benefits of ownership,” he noted.

The meeting held at Mamponteng in the Kwabre East Municipality provided a platform for members, shareholders and management to review the institution's performance and discuss its future direction.

On delinquent loans and recovery, the Board Chairman appealed to all members who have benefited from the Union's loan facilities to honour their obligations and adhere to their repayment schedules to avoid legal action by management and the Board.

The Credit Union has become a trusted financial partner for many individuals and families, helping them achieve their personal and economic goals through disciplined savings and access to affordable financial services.

Over the years, members have benefited from savings products and financial support that have enabled them to expand businesses, finance education, build homes, and meet emergency needs without undue financial strain.

According to the General Manager of the Union, Ms. Shirley Serwaa Bernie, the Credit Union remains committed to promoting financial literacy and encouraging members to develop responsible saving habits that contribute to long-term economic stability.

“St. Joseph the Worker Cooperative Credit Union will continue to strengthen its services and support members in their pursuit of financial independence,” she said.

As part of efforts to encourage a strong savings culture, active and dedicated members were rewarded with television sets during the programme.

As economic challenges persist, the St. Joseph the Worker Cooperative Credit Union emphasized the importance of share acquisition and savings as tools for building financial resilience and securing future opportunities.

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