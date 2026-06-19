Stephen Amoah warns Black Stars against complacency ahead of England clash

Audio By Carbonatix
The Nhyiaeso MP, Stephen Amoah, has urged the Black Stars to remain focused and avoid complacency following their hard-fought victory over Panama in the ongoing FIFA World Cup campaign.
Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, June 18, Mr Amoah said the national team must maintain its discipline and commitment as it prepares for a crucial Group-stage encounter against England on Tuesday, June 23.
The lawmaker stressed that success at the highest level of international football requires consistent effort from everyone connected to the team, including players, coaches, management and supporters. He cautioned against allowing the recent victory to create a false sense of security within the camp.
“I want to send this caution. I beg all the stakeholders, let them not be complacent. This includes the coach, the management body, the players and the entire state because the Bible says that faith without works is dead,” he stated.
He added that prayer, determination and hard work would be essential if Ghana is to make a deep run in the tournament.
Mr Amoah’s remarks come after Ghana secured a 1-0 win over Panama on June 17, a result that has boosted confidence among supporters and strengthened the Black Stars’ prospects in the competition.
While celebrating the victory, he maintained that the team must remain fully committed and avoid overconfidence as it faces tougher challenges ahead.
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