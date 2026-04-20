Stonebwoy’s rise cannot be reduced to one claim

The recent exchanges between former Ghanaian international Prince Tagoe and globally celebrated dancehall artiste Stonebwoy have once again brought to the fore an issue that goes beyond personal claims and touches on respect, growth, and credibility.

Prince Tagoe’s assertion that he played a role in supporting Stonebwoy during his early days may carry some personal truth, but the continuous public emphasis on it raises concerns. Support is meaningful when it is given freely, not when it is repeatedly announced in a way that seeks validation.

With all due respect, Prince Tagoe should remain quiet and allow the public to judge, not himself. If his contribution was truly impactful, Ghanaians and the music industry will acknowledge it without him having to remind anyone. Recognition that is demanded often loses its authenticity.

It is also important to put things into perspective. Prince Tagoe did not become a household name in football overnight. His journey required dedication, exposure, and the support of others along the way. In the same light, Stonebwoy’s rise cannot be reduced to one individual’s assistance. His success is the result of relentless hard work, discipline, and a unique talent that has taken him beyond Ghana onto the global stage.

There have also been claims that Prince Tagoe introduced Stonebwoy to Emmanuel Adebayor. Even if that is the case, it is worth noting that relationships are sustained by character, not introductions alone. Adebayor’s continued admiration for Stonebwoy is widely attributed to the artiste’s humility and personality, not merely the circumstances of their meeting.

More importantly, Stonebwoy himself has publicly acknowledged the people who genuinely supported him. He openly revealed that Asamoah Gyan, popularly known as Baby Jet, paid for his medical expenses when he travelled to Germany to fix his knee. That moment was not forced or demanded it was a clear act of appreciation and gratitude from Stonebwoy, showing that he does not ignore those who have helped him.

Stonebwoy represents consistency and evolution. From humble beginnings to international recognition, he has proven that success is earned over time. His brand, his music, and his influence speak for themselves. These are achievements that cannot be overshadowed by claims of early support.

Scripture also offers guidance on this matter. In Proverbs 27:2, it is written, “Let another man praise you, and not your own mouth; a stranger, and not your own lips.” This is a direct reminder that true impact does not require self praise. When you have genuinely helped someone, your actions will be remembered and acknowledged naturally.

Another powerful reminder comes from Matthew 6:3 which says, “But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.” Genuine support is not meant for public applause it speaks for itself over time.

It is also worth noting that public figures must be cautious when engaging in narratives that invite scrutiny. Prince Tagoe has previously been linked to a widely discussed issue involving former Ghanaian Dutch footballer George Boateng, where allegations of financial misconduct nearly led to serious legal consequences. While that matter may belong to the past, it reinforces the importance of maintaining credibility when speaking on others.

This conversation, at its core, should not be about who helped who. It should be about recognizing growth and respecting individual journeys. Stonebwoy has built a legacy through perseverance and talent, and that deserves acknowledgment without unnecessary distractions.

Ghana’s creative industry continues to gain global attention, and figures like Stonebwoy are playing a major role in that progress. This is the time to support and celebrate such achievements, not to dilute them with personal claims.

My little advice to Stonebwoy is simple he should continue to stay focused and let his actions speak louder than any noise around him He should keep the strength and resilience that have carried him this far remain unshaken by critics and continue to rise above negativity Anytime he steps out or embarks on any journey reflecting on Psalm 23 will serve as a reminder of guidance protection and victory even in the face of opposition

In Romans 8:28 it is written “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God to them who are the called according to his purpose” a reminder that every challenge every criticism and every moment of doubt ultimately contributes to a greater purpose and elevation

Prince Tagoe should step aside and allow the people to speak History the fans and the industry will always give credit where it is due Until then silence will always carry more dignity than self endorsement

Oh Stonebwoy keeper of the flame Let the toucher rise where words fall short

For not every noise deserves your voice

And not every call deserves your ear

They will speak they will doubt they will reach for your light But greatness does not pause to argue with shadows It moves it builds it conquers in silence

Fix your eyes on purpose not pressure

On the stage that awaits your fire The OVO Arena Wembley stands ready

And BHIM Fest calls louder than any distraction

Do not trade focus for fleeting noise Do not answer whispers with your energy Let the toucher respond for you In growth in impact in undeniable elevation

For your path is not ordinary

And your journey is not for the distracted

So rise stay steady and let your victory speak

While the world watches what you become

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.