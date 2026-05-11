Supreme Court dismisses Ecobank’s application in long-running Daniel Ofori battle

The Supreme Court of Ghana has dismissed an application by Ecobank Ghana seeking to set aside an entry of judgment arising from an earlier Supreme Court ruling in favour of Daniel Ofori.

In its decision delivered on Wednesday, May 6, 2025, the apex court ruled that Mr Ofori is entitled to monthly compounded interest at the agreed rate of 30 per cent from June 2, 2008, the date of the investment, to July 25, 2018, when the Supreme Court first ruled in his favour.

The court further held that post-judgment interest would accrue at a rate of 13.5 per cent until final payment is made.

The panel said full reasons for the ruling would be made available within seven days.

The court also awarded GH¢50,000 in costs in favour of Mr Ofori.

Legal representation for Ecobank was led by Ace Anan Ankomah, together with Daad Akwesi and Ebo Dantse Benjamin.

Mr Ofori’s legal team was led by Tsatsu Tsikata, alongside Nana Boakye Mensah-Bonsu and Prince Noel Danquah.

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