Sylvia Sarfoa Ansong emerges as a fresh face in Ghana’s evolving advertising industry

Audio By Carbonatix
Sylvia Sarfoa Ansong is gradually gaining attention in Ghana’s creative space as part of a new generation of models redefining how brands connect with audiences.
At a time when authenticity has become central to advertising, Sylvia’s work reflects a shift from highly polished visuals to more relatable and human-centered storytelling.
Her approach focuses on capturing everyday experiences and genuine emotion, aligning with changing consumer expectations.
She has featured in campaigns for brands including Santess Sanitary Pants, Spooned Bean Bags and Lazyday Loungewear.
Across these projects, Sylvia brings a natural presence that allows brand messages to feel accessible and believable. Whether portraying confidence in personal care campaigns or comfort in lifestyle branding, her performances are grounded and engaging.
Her ability to adapt to different brand narratives while maintaining a consistent sense of authenticity sets her apart.
In a space often driven by idealised imagery, her emphasis on realism offers a more relatable connection with audiences.
Beyond modelling, Sylvia is also exploring opportunities in acting. She has appeared in the series Accra Stay by Plan, expanding her presence within Ghana’s growing film and television landscape.
As the advertising industry continues to evolve, talents like Sylvia Sarfoa Ansong reflect a broader move toward storytelling that mirrors real life.
With a growing portfolio and increasing visibility, she is emerging as one of the new faces contributing to this shift.
Latest Stories
-
Nurses to receive medical backpacks under Free Primary Healthcare programme
5 minutes
-
Prisons officers complete motorbike training with Police MTTD Riders Unit in Accra
16 minutes
-
Sachet water price hike: Defying government is economic sabotage
22 minutes
-
Resultant crimes involving moral turpitude of birth tourism and false dependency tax claims
26 minutes
-
Gov’t ring-fences GH¢1.2bn for free primary health care rollout
28 minutes
-
Prempeh College hosts impactful “becoming a man” summit on modern masculinity
36 minutes
-
Sylvia Sarfoa Ansong emerges as a fresh face in Ghana’s evolving advertising industry
38 minutes
-
Jury system should be reformed, not abolished — Deputy Attorney General
46 minutes
-
Supreme Court @150: Chief Justice calls for faster, closer and more accessible Justice delivery
48 minutes
-
From community kiosks to specialised care: How Mahama’s Free Primary Healthcare will be rolled out
50 minutes
-
‘Coaching is not an add-on but a strategic enabler of leadership’ – Dean, GIMPA Business School
51 minutes
-
Number of women suffering strokes rising – Rev Baidoo warns
59 minutes
-
Ghana, Japan launch $1.5m projects to advance peace, AI, and health innovation
1 hour
-
‘I’m disappointed’ — Frank Davies blasts ‘hurried’ High Court action in OSP–AG power row
1 hour
-
Free Primary Healthcare at risk over poor lab systems in Ghana – GAMLS tells gov’t
1 hour