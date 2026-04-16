Sylvia Sarfoa Ansong emerges as a fresh face in Ghana’s evolving advertising industry

Sylvia Sarfoa Ansong is gradually gaining attention in Ghana’s creative space as part of a new generation of models redefining how brands connect with audiences.

At a time when authenticity has become central to advertising, Sylvia’s work reflects a shift from highly polished visuals to more relatable and human-centered storytelling.

Her approach focuses on capturing everyday experiences and genuine emotion, aligning with changing consumer expectations.

She has featured in campaigns for brands including Santess Sanitary Pants, Spooned Bean Bags and Lazyday Loungewear.

Across these projects, Sylvia brings a natural presence that allows brand messages to feel accessible and believable. Whether portraying confidence in personal care campaigns or comfort in lifestyle branding, her performances are grounded and engaging.

Her ability to adapt to different brand narratives while maintaining a consistent sense of authenticity sets her apart.

In a space often driven by idealised imagery, her emphasis on realism offers a more relatable connection with audiences.

Beyond modelling, Sylvia is also exploring opportunities in acting. She has appeared in the series Accra Stay by Plan, expanding her presence within Ghana’s growing film and television landscape.

As the advertising industry continues to evolve, talents like Sylvia Sarfoa Ansong reflect a broader move toward storytelling that mirrors real life.

With a growing portfolio and increasing visibility, she is emerging as one of the new faces contributing to this shift.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.