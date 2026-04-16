Art & Design

Sylvia Sarfoa Ansong emerges as a fresh face in Ghana’s evolving advertising industry

Source: Joy Entertainment  
  16 April 2026 2:40pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Sylvia Sarfoa Ansong is gradually gaining attention in Ghana’s creative space as part of a new generation of models redefining how brands connect with audiences.

At a time when authenticity has become central to advertising, Sylvia’s work reflects a shift from highly polished visuals to more relatable and human-centered storytelling.

Her approach focuses on capturing everyday experiences and genuine emotion, aligning with changing consumer expectations.

She has featured in campaigns for brands including Santess Sanitary Pants, Spooned Bean Bags and Lazyday Loungewear.

Across these projects, Sylvia brings a natural presence that allows brand messages to feel accessible and believable. Whether portraying confidence in personal care campaigns or comfort in lifestyle branding, her performances are grounded and engaging.

Her ability to adapt to different brand narratives while maintaining a consistent sense of authenticity sets her apart.

In a space often driven by idealised imagery, her emphasis on realism offers a more relatable connection with audiences.

Beyond modelling, Sylvia is also exploring opportunities in acting. She has appeared in the series Accra Stay by Plan, expanding her presence within Ghana’s growing film and television landscape.

As the advertising industry continues to evolve, talents like Sylvia Sarfoa Ansong reflect a broader move toward storytelling that mirrors real life.

With a growing portfolio and increasing visibility, she is emerging as one of the new faces contributing to this shift.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group