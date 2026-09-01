Tanker drivers demand audit and elections, cite poor representation and toll increase

Some tanker drivers across the country have expressed dissatisfaction with the operations of their current union executives, citing poor representation, lack of transparency, and failure to adequately address their welfare concerns.

The aggrieved drivers speaking to the media at Tema are calling on relevant stakeholders, particularly the mother union, to intervene and ensure that the union’s affairs are audited before the next elections.

They alleged that members were facing poor working conditions and unfair treatment at loading depots, while also raising concerns about the delay in conducting elections.

According to them, the union’s four-year mandate had elapsed without elections being conducted and also questioned an alleged recent increase in tolls paid by drivers at loading points from GH¢10 to GH¢20, saying members had not been adequately informed about the purpose of the increase.

“Things are going on that we are not happy about, so we want the current union to step aside so we have new ones. There is no accountability and no elections. It has elapsed for about one and a half years now,” one of the drivers said.

They added that, “The tolls we pay when going to load have been increased to GH¢20. We don’t know what money will be used for. There was no plan; it was increased from GH¢10 to GH¢20 just like that”.

They noted that the union's constitution required elections to be held every four years, arguing that the failure to organise the elections had created dissatisfaction among members.

However, Mr George Nyaunu, Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, expressed surprise at the allegations and rejected suggestions that the union was unwilling to account to its members.

“I am surprised to hear this. I don’t know those people complaining. The union, our door is always open, so those who have issues can come and verify anything they want accounted for,” he said.

Mr Nyaunu said the union had audited accounts covering 2021 to 2024, which had been presented to and accepted by members.

“As I speak to you now, these documents I have in my hands are the audited accounts from 2021 to 2024, and based on that, members have accepted it,” he said.

He also disclosed that an election committee had been constituted to organise the next elections.

“Our mandate is four years each. We are looking forward to the Electoral Commission within the union, but as the union chairman, I am not part of the committee,” he said.

Mr Nyaunu maintained that the union remained open to members who wished to raise concerns or seek clarification on its operations.

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