TCDA clarifies cashew farmgate pricing, debunks claims of GH¢25 per kilogramme producer price

Dr Andy Osei-Okrah

The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) has moved to clarify how cashew farmgate prices are determined in Ghana, stressing that producer prices are established through a structured and consultative process and not arbitrarily fixed.

According to the Authority, cashew prices are determined based on key market indicators, including international Free on Board (FOB) prices, exchange rate movements, and operational costs within the industry. The process also involves consultations with key stakeholders across the cashew value chain.

The clarification follows what TCDA describes as growing misinformation regarding cashew producer prices in the country.

In a public statement, the Authority emphasised that the official minimum producer price for cashew has never been GH¢25 per kilogram, contrary to claims circulating in some quarters.

TCDA noted that in 2024, the minimum producer price announced for cashew was GH¢8.50 per kilogram. For the 2025 season, the highest producer price announced by the Authority reached GH¢15.00 per kilogram.

For the 2026 season, the Authority said the calculated minimum producer price stood at GH¢11.16 per kilogram. However, the government, through TCDA, increased the figure to GH¢12.00 per kilogram to provide additional support to farmers.

The Authority further indicated that Ghana continues to offer some of the highest cashew producer prices within the West African sub-region. Current farmgate prices in neighbouring countries range between approximately GH¢7.15 and GH¢8.00 per kilogram.

According to TCDA, farmers in Burkina Faso receive between GH¢7.55 and GH¢7.80 per kilogramme, while prices in Côte d’Ivoire range from GH¢7.85 to GH¢8.00. In Benin, prices are between GH¢7.36 and GH¢7.50, while producers in Togo receive between GH¢7.15 and GH¢7.30 per kilogramme.

The Authority said the pricing regime reflects government’s commitment to ensuring competitive returns for farmers while safeguarding the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s cashew industry.

TCDA also urged media practitioners, bloggers, industry players and the general public to verify information from official sources before publishing or sharing it, warning that misinformation could undermine farmer confidence and market stability.

Beyond pricing, the Authority reaffirmed its commitment to improving farmer incomes and promoting value addition across the cashew value chain, particularly through increased processing of cashew apples to create jobs and generate additional revenue under the government's Agriculture for Economic Transformation (AET) agenda.

As part of efforts to boost production, TCDA announced plans to distribute three million elite cashew seedlings to farmers nationwide.

The Authority also highlighted reforms under the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Andy Osei-Okrah, noting that 100 Compliance Officers have been trained and deployed to strengthen transparency, accountability and enforcement across the tree crops sector.

TCDA concluded that it remains committed to regulating, developing and promoting Ghana’s tree crops industry for the benefit of farmers and all stakeholders in the value chain.

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