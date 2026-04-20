The fiscal arithmetic of fuel tax relief: A back-to-basics primer

Professor E. F. Oteng-Abayie, PhD, Department of Economics, KNUST

Recent proposals to suspend fuel taxes in Ghana have ignited a necessary public debate. On one side stand consumers and transport operators squeezed by global crude price shocks. On the other stands the fiscal reality of a nation that has just fought its way back from the brink of macroeconomic collapse.

The headline figure, nearly GH¢500 million per month lost for every GH¢1 cut from fuel taxes, is dramatic. But what does it actually mean when weighed against Ghana's hard-won stabilisation gains? Let us strip away the rhetoric and return to first principles.

The Arithmetic of the Pump Price

Every litre of petrol sold in Ghana carries a composite of taxes and margins that are neither optional nor negligible. According to the National Petroleum Authority's (NPA) official pricing formula, taxes and levies per litre stood at GH¢3.35 as of mid-2025, following the introduction of a new GH¢1 Energy Sector Levy. This brought the total number of fuel-related levies to eleven. These include the Energy Debt Recovery Levy (49 pesewas), Road Fund Levy (48 pesewas), Special Petroleum Tax (46 pesewas), BOST Margin (12 pesewas), and others.

When margins for distribution, strategic stockholding, and price equalisation are added, the total levy and margin burden per litre of petrol reaches GH¢4.27, roughly 31 percent of the pump price.

From a public finance perspective, this structure matters profoundly. The tax component (GH¢2.90) flows directly into the consolidated fund. The margin component (GH¢1.37) flows to state agencies such as BOST, the NPA, and the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF). A GH¢1 cut could target either category. The fiscal impact is identical in cash terms, but the consequences differ sharply: cutting taxes widens the budget deficit directly; cutting margins starves operational agencies of their working capital. From One Cedi to Half a Billion: The Multiplication Principle

The leap from "GH¢1 per litre" to "GH¢500 million per month" is elementary multiplication by consumption volume.

Ghana's total petroleum product consumption reached 17.5 billion litres in 2025, representing a 15.29 percent increase over the 6.46 billion litres recorded in 2024. Within that total, petrol consumption reached 3.10 billion litres and diesel 2.76 billion litres. This yields average monthly consumption of approximately 258 million litres of petrol and 210 million litres of diesel, totalling 468 million litres of combined petrol and diesel per month.

Thus, the calculation is straightforward: 468 million litres × GH¢1 per litre = GH¢468 million per month

Rounding to "nearly GH¢500 million" accounts for variations and the inclusion of other refined products. The key takeaway is immutable: a one-cedi reduction per litre translates into a half-billion-cedi monthly hole in public revenue.

The Centre for Environmental Management and Sustainable Energy (CEMSE) has independently estimated that the government's recommended tax cuts would result in a monthly revenue loss of about GH¢422 million, comprising GH¢142 million from petrol and GH¢253 million from diesel. Independent industry estimates for the government's proposed one-month relief package place the total cost at approximately GH¢553 million (GH¢460 million for diesel at GH¢2 per litre plus GH¢93 million for petrol at 36 pesewas per litre). These figures all converge on the same underlying reality: fuel tax cuts carry a very high price tag. The Macroeconomic Context: What Has Been Achieved

To understand the stakes, one must appreciate just how far Ghana's economy has travelled in the past fifteen months.

Growth and Inflation: Real GDP growth rose to 6 percent in 2025, up from 5.8 percent in 2024, while inflation collapsed from 23.8 percent at end-2024 to 3.2 percent by March 2026, a stunning disinflation representing thirteen consecutive months of decline. The January 2026 inflation rate of 3.8 percent was the lowest recorded since August 1999 and the lowest since the Consumer Price Index was rebased in 2021.

Fiscal Consolidation: The overall budget deficit on a commitment basis narrowed to 1.0 percent of GDP in 2025, beating the target of 2.8 percent, while the primary balance improved from a deficit of 2.9 percent of GDP to a surplus of 2.6 percent of GDP.

Debt Reduction: Ghana's public debt stock fell sharply from GH¢726.7 billion (61.8 percent of GDP) in December 2024 to GH¢641.0 billion (45.3 percent of GDP) in December 2025, one of the sharpest single-year reductions in the country's history. By October 2025, total debt had already fallen to GH¢630.2 billion.

Currency Stabilisation: The cedi appreciated by more than 40 percent against the US dollar in 2025, reversing a 19.2 percent depreciation recorded in 2024. International reserves strengthened to US$13.8 billion, covering 5.7 months of imports.

Interest Rates: The 91-day Treasury bill rate fell from 27.7 percent at end-2024 to 6.5 percent in February 2026, while average commercial bank lending rates declined from over 30 percent in 2024 to 20.45 percent in 2025.

These are not abstract statistics. They represent the tangible fruits of disciplined fiscal management, tighter spending controls, and successful debt restructuring. A GH¢500 million monthly revenue hole would put these hard-won gains at risk. The Opportunity Cost: What GH¢500 Million Buys

Every economic choice has an opportunity cost. Consider what GH¢500 million per month could finance:

The monthly salaries of approximately 50,000 public school teachers (assuming GH¢10,000 average).

Approximately 20 percent of Ghana's total non-oil tax revenue shortfall recorded in 2025, when non-oil tax revenue fell GH¢6.98 billion short of its target.

A substantial portion of the GH¢5.7 billion projected annual yield from the new GH¢1 Energy Sector Levy, which was introduced to address the energy sector's US$3.1 billion debt as of March 2025.

Alternatively, a GH¢1 billion monthly revenue loss (if a GH¢2 relief were implemented) would wipe out nearly half of the government's annual oil tax revenue, which totalled GH¢22.197 billion in 2025, exceeding its target by 31.2 percent and representing 35 percent year-on-year growth. The Revenue Leakage Problem

Before the government considers further revenue reductions, it is worth noting that significant revenue is already being lost through unaccounted products. The 2025 Petroleum Product Analysis Report revealed that the government lost more than GH¢600 million in tax revenue in 2025 due to 199 million litres of unaccounted petroleum products. This represents a structural inefficiency that should be addressed before any tax cuts are contemplated. Policy Design: Temporary Relief vs. Permanent Fiscal Damage

The proposed relief is explicitly temporary, an initial one-month period. This is economically sound. A temporary suspension allows the government to absorb a defined external shock without permanently restructuring the tax system.

However, there is a well-known behavioural risk: temporary measures often become permanent. Ghana's own experience with the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy is a cautionary tale. Citizens are right to be sceptical.

Moreover, timing matters. Ghana's petroleum revenues are projected to rise from US$770 million in 2025 to US$985 million in 2026, driven by a rebound in Brent crude prices to an expected average of US$78.8 per barrel. This offers a potential window to offset temporary relief without permanent fiscal damage, but only if the relief is truly temporary and carefully targeted. Concluding Remarks

Let me leave you with four clear takeaways for the business and policy community:

First, the GH¢500 million monthly loss is real, not rhetorical. It follows directly from Ghana's high fuel consumption volume of approximately 468 million litres per month. Any serious discussion of tax relief must start with this arithmetic.

Second, the macroeconomic context is unusually favourable but fragile. Ghana has achieved a remarkable turnaround: inflation down from 23.8 percent to 3.2 percent, debt-to-GDP down from 61.8 percent to 45.3 percent, and the cedi appreciating by over 40 percent. A permanent revenue shock could undermine this stabilisation.

Third, not all cuts are equal. A cut from margins affects operational agencies differently than a cut from taxes. Policymakers must be transparent about which component they are reducing, because the consequences differ for the budget versus state agencies.

Fourth, fuel tax relief is a form of government spending. Every cedi not collected is a cedi that must be borrowed, not spent elsewhere, or printed (with inflationary consequences). The government should state explicitly how it will fill the monthly revenue hole, or accept the resulting deficit.

In economics, as in engineering, one cannot repeal the laws of arithmetic. The debate over fuel taxes is not about whether relief is desirable; it is about who ultimately pays. The consumer pays at the pump, or the taxpayer pays through higher debt and reduced public services. Ghana's hard-won macroeconomic recovery deserves a policy response that respects both the suffering of consumers and the arithmetic of fiscal sustainability.

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