Audio By Carbonatix
Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has played down the impact of Ghana’s lengthy injury list ahead of Thursday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opener against Côte d’Ivoire.
Ghana will be without captain Jordan Ayew, vice-captain Thomas Partey and key forwards Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo for the clash in Bouaké.
Despite the notable absences, Queiroz insists he has complete confidence in the players available and believes they have enough quality to deliver a strong performance against the 2023 AFCON champions.
“We don’t like to see players injured. We love to see the best players on the pitch all the time. But sometimes it’s not possible,” Queiroz said.
“So the most important players in our team are the ones who are here today. We are a strong team. We have a lot of potential. We have full confidence that the players we have called are ready to perform.
“What is possible, and what we need, is to be sure that we brought talented players, full of enthusiasm and great talents of Ghana.”
Latest Stories
-
Access Bank, Visa launch ‘Visa Accept’ in Ghana
11 minutes
-
‘Our young people must inherit story of what Africa created, not lost’ – Mahama
13 minutes
-
Afreximbank, GIIF and 24-Hour Economy Authority pact marks real progress toward 24-hour economy agenda
42 minutes
-
IMANI, Local Government Ministry discuss reforms on sanitation, local revenue and urban infrastructure
54 minutes
-
Ghana’s international reserves drop to US$11.04 billion in August as BoG pushes for significant build-ups in coming months
55 minutes
-
Four years enough for any government to deliver – IEA rejects five-year term
58 minutes
-
‘The most important players are here’ – Queiroz shrugs off Ghana’s injury crisis
1 hour
-
Ayariga pledges stakeholder-led approach to Nzema, Kokomba Market redevelopment
1 hour
-
Professional collaboration is key to Ghana’s land and property development – Western Regional Minister
1 hour
-
‘When you play Ghana, it’s a derby’ – Kessié sets tone for AFCON qualifying showdown
1 hour
-
Mahama urges global institutions to invest in Africa’s cultural infrastructure
2 hours
-
Kuami Eugene joins UNICEF Ghana to promote universal birth registration
2 hours
-
Renard warns Côte d’Ivoire against complacency Ahead of Ghana clash
2 hours
-
‘Can the patient feel the difference?’ – GMTF boss challenges health leaders
2 hours
-
Office of the Registrar of Companies marks Risk Awareness Week with push for risk-smart, resilient institution
2 hours