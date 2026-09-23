The Oyoko Agyare-Prem Family Land Official Declaration

Background

It has come to the attention of the OYOKO AGYARE-PREM FAMILY OF ABURI AKWAPIM HEADED BY THE JOINT HEADS, NANA OPARE AHWIRENG AND ABUSUAPANYIN APAU OKYERE, that certain parcels of farmland owned peacefully by the said OYOKO AGYARE-PREM FAMILY from time immemorial to the absolute full knowledge of all the adjoining neighbours Chiefs, and community members, have been wrongfully covered under a certain December 2021 land title transfer by one Seth Adu representing the Agona Family of Otopakrom.

The aforesaid land was leased by the OYOKO AGYARE-PREM FAMILY to the late Osei Yaw in 1977, and the said Osei Yaw and his company Combine Farmers Limited have, as far back as 1977 till now enjoyed quiet possession of the land and established on the said land, very large farmlands comprising extensive coconut plantations and other farms.

Official Declaration

It must be emphasised that the owners of the said land, the OYOKO AGYARE-PREM FAMILY OF ABURI AKWAPIM and the Managers of the Estate of the late Osei Yaw, Combined Farmers Limited, who own and are in effective possession and occupation of the land, have no knowledge whatsoever of any transfer of the said land by anybody.

That land fully and rightfully belongs to the OYOKO AGYARE-PREM FAMILY OF ABURI AKWAPIM legally, customarily, fully, and legitimately.

The farmlands of the late Osei Yaw are duly registered in his name, with valid documentation dating back to 1977. These lands have remained under his full possession and control, as evidenced by vast coconut plantations, pineapple farms, cassava farms, and the active workforce that has cultivated and maintained them for decades, based on the grant of the land to him on leasehold basis in 1977 by the OYOKO AGYARE-PREM FAMILY OF ABURI AKWAPIM.

Public Advisory

The public is hereby cautioned in the strongest terms to disregard any document presented by anyone who purports to have received a grant from anybody in relation to these lands. Any such documents must be treated with the contempt they deserve.

Thank you.

Attached to this press release is an official letter already published in the Daily Graphic from the OYOKO AGYARE-PREM FAMILY OF ABURI AKWAPIM, SIGNED BY THE JOINT HEADS, NANA OPARE AHWIRENG AND ABUSUAPANYIN APAU OKYERE.

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