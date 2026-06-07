Nana Susubiribi Krobea Asante I (Omanhene, Asante Asokore, Traditional Area); Nana Yaa Braku (Paramount Queenmother of Asante Asokore Traditional Area); Nana Kwaku Amankwaa Sarkodie II (Sewuahene); Nana Akosua Abrafi Afarisah II (Sewuahemaa); Ekuona Abusuapanin W. O. I (rtd) Amoah; Nana Sefah Boakye Kanto (Omanhene Nifahene, Asokore); Nana Frimpong Anokye (Santanhene, Asokore); Nana Kwabena Edusei II (Kyidomhene, Chirapatre); Nana Owusu Asare (Okyeamepanin, Asokore); Nana Sarpong Kumankuma (Odikro, Akokoaso); regret to announce the eternal call to glory of their beloved mother, grandmother, aunty and sister.

MOST RESPECTED LADY THERESA HENRIETTA EDUSEI (AUNTY THERESA)

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS

LYING IN REPOSE : Saturday, 20th June, 2026. Time: 7 am - 9 am

VENUE: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, KNUST Campus, Kumasi.

REQUIEM MASS : Saturday, 20th June, 2026. Time: 9 am

CHILDREN : Sylvester Papa Agyen, Benjamin Owusu-Ansah, Michella Nettey

FUNERAL RITES : Saturday, 20th June 2026. Time: 12noon - 6pm

VENUE : KNUST Poolside, Kumasi.

THANKSGIVING MASS : Sunday, 21st June, 2026. Time: 9 am

VENUE : St. Joseph Catholic Church, Tanoso, Kumasi.

FAMILY GATHERING : Sunday, 21st June, 2026. Time: 12noon - 6pm

VENUE : AK 644-1378 - Tanoso, Kumasi.

ALL FRIENDS AND SYMPATHIZERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.