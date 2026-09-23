“This is an abuse of power” – Minority slams EOCO over attempted arrest of Manhyia South MP

The Minority in Parliament has accused the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) of abusing its powers following an attempted arrest of the Manhyia South MP, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, at the court premises.

The Minority Caucus raised the concerns at a press briefing on Wednesday, September 23, after EOCO officials allegedly attempted to take the MP into custody shortly after he had represented a client in court.

According to the Minority, Mr Awuah was approached by EOCO officials immediately after he exited the courtroom while still within the court premises.

The Caucus questioned whether investigative agencies have the authority to enter court premises with the intention of arresting a suspect or accused person.

“This matter, I think, should attract the attention of the Honourable Chief Justice. Honourable Baffour is a lawyer by profession. Upon his account, he went to defend his client in court,” the Minority said.

“Then just after exiting the courtroom on the court premises, EOCO appears there and lays ambush and makes an attempt to arrest him,” it added.

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin called on the Chief Justice to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether such conduct by investigative agencies is permissible within court premises.

“I think the justice delivery system – our Chief Justice must look at this, whether or not EOCO or any investigating agency is allowed to enter court premises with the sole aim of accosting a suspect or an accused person. That must be looked at in context,” the Caucus said.

He also cited a previous incident involving the former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, as an example of what it described as similar conduct by EOCO.

The Caucus alleged that EOCO had previously attempted to arrest Mr Antwi Boasiako after he was invited by the police.

“We are aware that EOCO tried a similar practice, but the police resisted that attempt. When Mr Antwi Bosiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, was invited by the police, EOCO laid an ambush, but the police exercised high professionalism by denying them access to the police premises,” he said.

The Minority Leader alleged that EOCO officials later intercepted Mr Antwi Boasiako after he left the police premises.

He described the latest incident involving the Manhyia South MP as an abuse of state power.

“What is happening today amounts to abuse of power, weaponising a state institution to undermine, abuse and intimidate a citizen who is a lawyer and a Member of Parliament. It’s most unfortunate,” the Caucus said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said it had listened to Mr Awuah’s account of the incident and was concerned about what it described as an attempt to infringe on his fundamental human rights.

“There is no doubt in our mind that EOCO was on a path to abuse his rights, his fundamental human rights of freedom,” he said.

He further argued that EOCO could have adopted a more appropriate approach if it intended to arrest the MP.

“If indeed EOCO meant well and wanted to act in good faith, they could have adopted some other more humane approach rather than creating the scene,” the Minority Leader added.

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