Ticket chaos leaves Ghana supporters stranded outside stadium

A Ghana fan watches the first half on his phone. Source: The Athletic

Several Ghanaian supporters who travelled thousands of miles to cheer on the Black Stars at the FIFA World Cup were left devastated after they were unable to gain entry to Saturday's Group L match against Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia because of ticket issues.

According to a report by The Athletic, many of the stranded supporters had journeyed more than 5,000 miles from Accra to support the national team, only to find themselves watching the opening stages of the match from the pavement outside the stadium instead of from the stands.

The incident unfolded as large groups of fans gathered at one of the stadium entrances, expecting tickets that they believed had been arranged for them. However, confusion soon set in as no one appeared certain about who was responsible for distributing the tickets.

Some supporters reportedly believed a representative of a Ghana supporters' association was expected to arrive with the tickets, while others alleged that tickets promised to fans may have been diverted and resold on the secondary ticket market.

One disappointed supporter told The Athletic that she suspected the tickets earmarked for the waiting Ghanaian fans had instead been sold through resale platforms, although there was no immediate confirmation of that claim.

As kick-off approached, many fans remained hopeful that the situation would be resolved. Some watched the match live on their mobile phones while others repeatedly checked for updates or discussed possible ticket arrangements with fellow supporters.

The uncertainty attracted increasing police attention.

According to The Athletic, the number of officers stationed at the gate doubled before later tripling, with police explaining that they had been deployed as a security precaution as frustrations among some supporters began to rise.

Although there were a few tense exchanges between a small number of disappointed fans and police officers, the majority of the supporters remained calm, waiting patiently in the hope that tickets would eventually become available.

That hope, however, never materialised.

Approximately 30 minutes after the match had begun, police cleared the area around the entrance and directed the supporters away from the stadium gates towards the parking areas, effectively ending any chance of them witnessing the match from inside the venue.

The unfortunate episode overshadowed what should have been another memorable occasion for Ghanaian supporters following the Black Stars' qualification for the Round of 32 of the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana had already secured passage to the knockout stage before the Croatia encounter after collecting four points from their opening two matches—a dramatic victory over Panama and a hard-fought draw against England.

Supporters from Ghana have been among the most visible and vibrant fan groups at the tournament, travelling across the United States and Canada in large numbers while filling stadiums with drumming, singing and the country's iconic red, gold and green colours.

The circumstances surrounding the reported ticket confusion remain unclear, and there was no immediate official explanation regarding why the supporters were unable to enter the stadium.

The incident is likely to raise questions over ticket distribution arrangements for organised supporters at one of the biggest sporting events in the world, particularly as Ghana prepares for its Round of 32 fixture.

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