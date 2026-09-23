Time to turn Volta Region’s economic potential into action – EXIM Bank CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana EXIM Bank, Sylvester Adinam Mensah, has called for practical steps to turn the Volta Region’s economic potential into businesses, exports and jobs.

Speaking at the Volta Economic Forum in Ho on Wednesday, Mr Mensah said discussions about the region’s prospects must now lead to action.

According to him, "The time has come to stop describing the Volta Region's potentials and start building the enterprises that will unlock it."

He said the Volta Region had the resources needed to become a centre for production and exports, provided stakeholders committed themselves to developing viable opportunities.

"This region possesses nearly everything required to become a major centre of production, investment and export-led growth," he noted.

Mr Mensah outlined business areas he believed could drive growth in the region and urged participants to work together to move those ideas forward.

The forum, held as part of activities marking this year’s yam festival, was organised under the theme “Transforming Potentials into Wealth for the Volta Region”.

Mr Mensah said sustained commitment would be needed to translate the region’s strengths into enterprises that create employment and contribute to its development.

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