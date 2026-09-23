Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana EXIM Bank, Sylvester Adinam Mensah, has called for practical steps to turn the Volta Region’s economic potential into businesses, exports and jobs.
Speaking at the Volta Economic Forum in Ho on Wednesday, Mr Mensah said discussions about the region’s prospects must now lead to action.
According to him, "The time has come to stop describing the Volta Region's potentials and start building the enterprises that will unlock it."
He said the Volta Region had the resources needed to become a centre for production and exports, provided stakeholders committed themselves to developing viable opportunities.
"This region possesses nearly everything required to become a major centre of production, investment and export-led growth," he noted.
Mr Mensah outlined business areas he believed could drive growth in the region and urged participants to work together to move those ideas forward.
The forum, held as part of activities marking this year’s yam festival, was organised under the theme “Transforming Potentials into Wealth for the Volta Region”.
Mr Mensah said sustained commitment would be needed to translate the region’s strengths into enterprises that create employment and contribute to its development.
Latest Stories
-
Nkrumah’s ideas must be given practical meaning – P.L.O. Lumumba
3 minutes
-
Disproportionate arrests over criticism may create ‘undeserving martyrs’ – Mahama
5 minutes
-
“This is an abuse of power” – Minority slams EOCO over attempted arrest of Manhyia South MP
6 minutes
-
Time to turn Volta Region’s economic potential into action – EXIM Bank CEO
7 minutes
-
Bring your appointees to order – Afenyo-Markin urges Mahama to act against alleged EOCO abuses
20 minutes
-
Mahama tasks MFWA, GJA to lead national dialogue on hate speech, harmful digital content
21 minutes
-
Manhyia South MP recounts alleged attempt to forcibly take him to EOCO
38 minutes
-
‘I had to drive off to safety’ – Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah on why he fled after High Court clash
44 minutes
-
Nkrumah was a lonely man because of Pan-African vision – PLO Lumumba
49 minutes
-
P.L.O Lumumba calls for end to ‘primitive accumulation’ in public office
51 minutes
-
Attempted arrest of Manhyia South MP in that manner a retrogression in Ghana’s democracy – Martin Kpebu
56 minutes
-
Peace in an age of fragmentation: Why global cooperation matters more than ever
1 hour
-
Nkrumah’s vision for African dignity remains relevant – P.L.O. Lumumba
1 hour
-
Court jails mason 4 years for GH¢44,800 fraud
1 hour
-
Ghana, Norway seek closer trade and security ties after UNGA talks
1 hour