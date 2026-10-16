Trade Minister engages Russia, UAE and UNDP to boost trade, investment

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has held separate meetings with representatives of Russia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, and industrial development.

The engagements took place on Friday, October 16, 2026, with the Russian Ambassador to Ghana, Andrei Ordash; the UAE Ambassador to Ghana, Dr Abdulla Al Mandoos; and the UNDP Resident Representative, Niloy Banerjee.

Discussions with the Russian Ambassador focused on addressing challenges affecting bilateral trade between Ghana and Russia. The meeting took place ahead of the third Russia-Africa Summit, which will take place on October 28 and 29, 2026, in Moscow. More than 30 countries, including Ghana, have confirmed participation in the Summit.

Meanwhile, the meeting with the UAE Ambassador centred on advancing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries. The UAE expressed interest in expanding investment in Ghana, particularly in industrial park development and management.

In her engagement with the UNDP Resident Representative, Madam Ofosu-Adjare highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to import substitution, export expansion and the Feed the Industry Programme.

The programme seeks to provide local industries with reliable supplies of raw materials, promote value addition and create employment opportunities for young people.

The meetings form part of the Ministry’s efforts to deepen international partnerships and advance Ghana’s trade and industrial development agenda.

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