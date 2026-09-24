Two bail bids rejected as Asante Akyem North MP faces Nov. 18 extradition hearing

Majority Chief Whip and South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has disclosed that two applications for bail by the embattled Asante Akyem North MP, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, have been rejected in the Netherlands.

Mr Frimpong remains in custody in Amsterdam as he awaits an extradition hearing scheduled for November 18, 2026.

“The extradition hearing will take place on the 18th of November 2026,” Mr Dafeamekpor said on Eyewitness News on Wednesday, September 23.

“He’s still in custody. He’s still in the hands of the Dutch government in Amsterdam. We have done two applications, one substantive, one appeal for his bail, but they all got refused.”

Mr Frimpong was arrested at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam in May 2026 after travelling from Ghana.

Parliament subsequently confirmed his detention and said it was engaging Ghana’s diplomatic mission in The Hague for further information.

The Asante Akyem North MP was arrested over allegations linked to romance scams and money laundering.

Mr Dafeamekpor said Parliament is now preparing for the substantive hearing of the extradition case.

“So we are preparing to deal with the substantive hearing of the matter on the 18th of November,” he said.

He added that Parliament is also preparing a statement on the MP's status.

Mr Dafeamekpor had earlier urged the media to refrain from publishing unconfirmed information about the case.

He said the legal team was still obtaining official documents relating to Mr Frimpong’s arrest and detention.

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