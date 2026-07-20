Two remanded over alleged assault of Pragia rider

The Diaso District Court has remanded two persons into lawful custody over the alleged assault of a Pragia rider at Diaso in the Central Region.

The accused, Emmanuel Frimpong, 19, and Perpetual Amoako, 21, both unemployed, have pleaded not guilty to charges of abetment of crime, to wit, causing harm.

Frimpong faces an additional charge of possessing a firearm without lawful authority.

Police told the court that a third suspect, Enoch, also known as Awuoye, who allegedly assaulted the complainant, Bright Agyei, with a machete and directed that the incident be recorded on video, remains at large.

The prosecution said the video was subsequently circulated on social media.

The court, presided over by Mr Lord Delvin Essandoh, remanded the accused after the prosecution opposed bail, arguing that the third suspect was still being sought and that releasing the accused could interfere with investigations.

The court said the bail application would be considered at the next adjourned sitting, directed the prosecution to file its disclosures and issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Enoch.

Presenting the facts, the prosecution said the complainant, a Pragia rider and resident of Diaso, and the accused persons were all residents of the community.

It said that on July 11, 2026, Amoako, who is the girlfriend of Frimpong, informed him that Agyei had allegedly threatened to kill him with a knife.

According to the prosecution, at about 1630 hours on July 13, 2026, Agyei was riding his Pragia on the Diaso-Amobaka road when Frimpong and Enoch, travelling in an unregistered Honda Civic saloon car, allegedly blocked his path.

The prosecution alleged that Enoch assaulted the complainant and, with Frimpong’s assistance, forced him into the vehicle before they drove towards Amobaka.

It said the vehicle later stopped near a bush, where Enoch allegedly took Perpetual’s mobile phone to confirm Agyei’s identity before handing his own mobile phone to Frimpong to record the assault.

The prosecution alleged that Enoch then attacked Agyei with a machete, inflicting injuries.

A police officer who was passing by rescued Agyei, while Enoch fled the scene, the prosecution said.

The prosecution said Agyei reported the incident to the Diaso Police Station, leading to investigations and the subsequent arrest of Frimpong at his hideout in Diaso.

A search of Frimpong’s room allegedly uncovered a pump-action gun loaded with six live AAA cartridges, the prosecution told the court.

The prosecution said the unregistered Honda Civic saloon car allegedly used in the incident had been retrieved and impounded to assist investigations.

Investigations are continuing, while efforts are underway to arrest Enoch to stand trial.

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