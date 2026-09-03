Two security guards charged with defilement of 14-Year-old BOGISS student granted bail

Two male security guards of the Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School (BOGISS) have been officially charged at the Bolgatanga Circuit Court with defilement of a child under the age of 16.

They had earlier been arrested and brought before the court on August 20, 2026, where the judge ordered that they be remanded in police custody for investigations.

The accused persons, Adams Nyaaba Iddrisu, 72, and Elvis Adongo, 38, appeared again before the Bolgatanga Circuit Court on Wednesday, September 2, on a charge contrary to Section 101 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) for allegedly having sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old girl.

The court, presided over by His Honour Sumaila Mbache Ahmadu, did not take their pleas.

According to the prosecution's brief facts, the complainant is Celestina Atuora, the Assistant Headmistress in charge of Domestic Affairs at BOGISS, while the alleged victim, name withheld, is a 14-year-old first-year student of the school and described as a special child.

The prosecution says the student lives with her mother in a suburb of Bolgatanga but was a boarding student at the school.

Investigations allegedly established that between June and July 2026, the student often charged her tablet after evening prep at the school security room.

The prosecution alleges that the two accused persons took advantage of the student's vulnerability and began having sexual intercourse with her.

They allegedly provided her with financial support and food, while one of the accused reportedly bought an Itel keypad mobile phone for her.

In July 2026, the student was reportedly found using the phone at school. When questioned by the Dean of Discipline about where she obtained it, she allegedly disclosed that Adams Nyaaba Iddrisu had bought it for her.

According to the prosecution, further questioning led the student to disclose that the two accused persons had sexual intercourse with her at the security room, behind the dining hall, and at the Unity Block classroom after evening studies.

The matter was reported to the police by the complainant on July 23, 2026, after which the two suspects were arrested.

The prosecution stated that investigations were ongoing.

The two men have been granted bail of GH¢100,000 each by the Bolgatanga Circuit Court.

The court ordered each accused person to provide two sureties, with one of the sureties required to be a worker earning not less than GH¢3,000 a month.

As part of the bail conditions, the two accused are also required to report to the police once every two weeks.

The case has been adjourned to September 17, 2026.

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