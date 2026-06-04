Two soldiers, businessman in court over GH¢1m robbery

Two military officers and a businessman have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court over their alleged involvement in a robbery amounting to more than GHC1 million at East Legon in Accra.

The accused military officers are Eugene Akurugu, also known as Bullet, and Emmanuel Arko (both aircraftmen), as well as businessman Justin Yaw Oduro.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and four counts of robbery. All three pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the prosecution, seven additional accomplices -identified as Ariyo Oluwa Femi, Hajia Baby, Aikins, Abotchie, Gatiso, Yaw, and one Mohammed -are currently at large.

The court granted the accused bail in the sum of GH¢600,000 each, with three sureties who must justify the amount with landed property.

They have also been ordered to deposit their passports at the court registry. The case has been adjourned to July 6, 2026.

Counsel for the accused argued for bail, insisting their clients were not flight risks as they resided within the court’s jurisdiction.

They further maintained that the prosecution had not presented evidence suggesting the accused intended to abscond or commit further offences.

The lawyers also highlighted that the two military officers had been serving the nation diligently prior to their arrest.

Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, leading the prosecution, opposed bail, describing the accused as flight risks.

He noted that the alleged offence occurred in December 2025, but the suspects were only apprehended in May 2026 through police intelligence operations.

He added that efforts were ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects.

The prosecution stated that the complainant, Gbe Atse Hubert, and a witness, Abdul Majid Inikly Ibrahim, both car dealers, were targeted in the robbery.

In December 2025, Ibrahim expressed interest in purchasing a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The complainant contacted a friend in Côte d’Ivoire, who referred him to Mohammed (currently at large), purported to have the vehicle available in Ghana.

The accused allegedly met the complainant at Kalabash Restaurant at Adjiringanor, East Legon, where they displayed the vehicle and agreed on a price of 50 million CFA francs (approximately GHC1,075,820).

On December 22, 2025, at around 6:00 p.m., the complainant and Ibrahim went to finalise the transaction. Oduro reportedly directed them to an undisclosed location to meet another accomplice.

While en route, they were allegedly ambushed by several armed individuals, including Akurugu and Arko, who were dressed in military camouflage and wielding pistols. The attackers allegedly seized the 50 million CFA francs, along with an additional 2 million CFA francs (about GH¢92,950), mobile phones, including an iPhone XR, Samsung A16, and Oppo Reno 11, and assaulted the victims when they resisted.

Following a report to the police, investigations led to the arrest of a suspect, Samuel Kobi, in Kumasi on January 11, 2026.

He was found in possession of Ibrahim’s stolen iPhone XR. Kobi claimed he received the phone from his sister, Susana Kobi, also known as Suzy.

Susana was subsequently arrested. Although she denied wrongdoing, she stated that her husband, Justin Yaw Oduro, had given her the phone.

Further intelligence operations on May 24, 2026, led to the arrest of Oduro, Akurugu, and Arko. Police allege the three were planning a similar operation involving a prospective buyer of mercury at the time of their arrest.

The complainant and Ibrahim reportedly identified the accused at the police station.

Police say efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects still at large.

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