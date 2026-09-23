UK, Netherlands, Denmark ready to work with Ghana on reparatory justice – Ablakwa

Audio By Carbonatix
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says several European countries, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Denmark, are ready to work with Ghana in advancing the cause of reparatory justice.
He said the countries had reached out to Ghana following the United Nations’ adoption of a resolution recognising the transatlantic enslavement as the gravest crime against humanity.
Mr Ablakwa made the remarks during the High-Level Side Event on the Next Steps, hosted by President John Dramani Mahama in New York.
He said the willingness of European countries to engage on the issue demonstrated that Ghana’s push for reparatory justice was not intended to divide the international community.
“But today that this event is being co-hosted by Ghana, Germany, and France is a demonstration that what President Mahama has always said, that this is not an effort to divide us.”
According to Mr Ablakwa, "the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Denmark are among the European countries that have indicated their willingness to collaborate with Ghana on the reparatory justice agenda."
He added that Ghana had also received similar indications from Portugal, following a bilateral meeting with the country’s Foreign Minister.
The Minister said the discussions around reparatory justice would be difficult and emotive but stressed the need for countries to engage openly and work towards reconciliation.
“Our generation, we are willing to forge a new path, a path in reconciliation, a path in trusting each other.”
Mr Ablakwa said Ghana’s objective was to help create a world free from racism, discrimination and the enduring consequences of transatlantic enslavement.
“This is not an effort to open old wounds, but rather we seek genuine healing, we seek collaboration, so that together we can create a new world.”
The UN General Assembly adopted a Ghana-led resolution on March 25, 2026, recognising the transatlantic trafficking and enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity. The resolution seeks to advance reparatory justice, reconciliation and efforts to address the lasting effects of slavery and racial discrimination.
President John Dramani Mahama, as the African Union Champion for Reparations, has been leading Ghana’s efforts to translate the UN resolution into concrete action through international dialogue and cooperation.
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